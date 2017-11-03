Grizzlies announce the Grizz KFC Ticket Bucket

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced their all-new Grizz KFC Ticket Buckets, a limited time promotion allowing fans the ultimate flexibility to select their games on their schedule, all readily available via the official Memphis Grizzlies Mobile App..

Starting at just $96, fans can fill up on Grizzlies tickets when they choose from two ticket buckets: 8-Piece Original Recipe or the 16-Piece Extra Crispy. Each bucket includes either 8- or 16-game tickets that fans can use for any home game between November 15 through December 23, including matchups like the November 18 game against the Houston Rockets, December 1 game against the San Antonio Spurs, December 9 matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder and more.

Each bucket guarantees fans at minimum a Terrace Level seat for the games and quantities of their choosing while supplies last. Seat locations will vary on a per game basis based on availability. The first 100 fans who purchase a Grizz KFC Ticket Bucket will receive a Grizzlies hat, while all fans purchasing a bucket will receive exclusive offers from the Grizzlies and KFC. Fans can get their Grizz KFC Ticket Buckets beginning today at grizzlies.com or on the official Memphis Grizzlies Mobile App.

The official Memphis Grizzlies Mobile App is available on iOS and Android and can be downloaded for free via iTunes or Google Play. Fans can get all news, videos, and original Grizz content delivered all day, every day. Fans also have the opportunity to purchase Grizzlies tickets directly through the app and keep a pulse on each game with live stats, league standings, play-by-plays and team updates. Additionally, exclusive Fan Experiences are accessible on-the-go through the Memphis Grizzlies Mobile App. Whether it’s a visit from Grizz, access to in-arena upgrades or more, Grind City fans can completely customize their game night experiences through their mobile devices.

