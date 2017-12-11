Grizzlies announce full team participation in the 2017-18 tickets for kids program

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the entire Grizzlies roster, along with Controlling Owner Robert Pera and members of the ownership team, have elected to participate in the Grizzlies’ annual Tickets for Kids program for the 2017-18 season.

The program gives players and ownership the opportunity to purchase groups of tickets to Grizzlies home games to be distributed to over 200 local charities and youth organizations across the Mid-South. The tickets are also given to local schools to incentivize attendance, academic achievement, community service and other personal and academic developments. Through Tickets for Kids, the Grizzlies aim to bring youth around the Mid-South to FedExForum this season to give them the full Grizzlies basketball experience.

“There are so many young people in Memphis who would not have the opportunity to attend Grizzlies games were it not for the generosity of our players and our ownership group,” says Diane Terrell, Vice President of Social Responsibility for the Memphis Grizzlies and Executive Director of the Grizzlies Foundation. “We are extremely proud of all of our players and the community-focused culture we have built across the Grizzlies organization, one that puts youth first.”

Below is a list of the players’ sections for Tickets for Kids:

Player Section Player Dillon’s Ducks Dillon Brooks Rio’s Soldiers Mario Chalmers Conley’s Crew Mike Conley DD’s Dreamers Deyonta Davis Ennis’ Believers James Ennis III Reke Havoc Zone Tyreke Evans Marc’s Entourage Marc Gasol Green’s Grinders JaMychal Green Andrew’s All-Stars Andrew Harrison Jarell’s Jammers Jarell Martin Mac 4 the Kids Ben McLemore Chandler’s Charms Chandler Parsons The Rabb Pack Ivan Rabb Selden’s Stars Wayne Selden Jr. Wright’s Risers Brandan Wright

For more information on the Memphis Grizzlies Foundation, visit grizzliesfoundation.org or follow the Grizzlies' community outreach and events on Twitter (@GrizzCommunity).

