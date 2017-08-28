Grizzlies announce five new game packs for 2017-18 season
Coming off seven consecutive NBA Playoff appearances, the Memphis Grizzlies are celebrating the upcoming 2017-18 campaign and 17th season of Grizzlies basketball by introducing all-new 6- and 12-Power Packs and two 22-Game Power-Up packs. These packs are on sale now.
Starting at just $16 per game ($192 total), the 12-Game Power Packs come in two options: Player One and Player Two Packs. Both packs feature several contests against some of the NBA’s elite with the Player One Pack including Opening Night against Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins and the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, Oct. 18 and LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers’ only visit to Memphis next season on Friday, Feb. 23. The Player Two Pack includes the only home match-up with the reigning NBA Champion Golden State Warriors, featuring Finals MVP Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry on Saturday, Oct. 21 and the nationally televised 15th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Game against Lonzo Ball and the Los Angeles Lakers on TNT on Monday, Jan. 15 at 4:30 p.m. In addition, each 12-Game Pack option includes one game featuring the Sacramento Kings and Zach Randolph’s return to Memphis (Jan. 19 & April 6) and one game featuring Kawhi Leonard and the rival San Antonio Spurs (Dec. 1 & Jan. 24).
Newly added this season is the 6-Game Pack which starts at as little as $13 per game ($78 total) and features one Grizzlies matchup a month throughout the season. The pack includes visits from James Harden, Chris Paul and the Houston Rockets on Saturday, Oct. 28 as well as Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, Jan. 22.
Fans looking to power-up on Grizzlies action with even greater savings can choose between two 22-Game Power-Up Packs – the Next Level Pack and the Boss Level Pack – that allow fans to experience half of the team’s home slate for as little as $13 per game ($286 total). Plus, when fans purchase a 22-Game Power-Up Pack, they will receive playoff ticket priority.
All 6-, 12- and 22-Game Packs are available in the Pinnacle and Terrace Levels. 22-Game Packs are also available in very limited supply in the Plaza Level. With every pack purchase, fans can choose from two 8-bit styled t-shirts featuring Marc Gasol or Mike Conley. Game Packs along with Season Tickets are the best way to guarantee seats to the top matchups at the lowest prices all season long.
Below is a complete listing of the 6-, 12- and 22-Game Packs:
6-Bit Noobie Pack
12-Bit Player One Pack
12-Bit Player Two Pack
22-Bit Next Level Pack
22-Bit Boss Level Pack
Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2017/18 Season Tickets, 6-, 12- and 22-Game Packs can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com. For more information on the Grizzlies, visit grizzlies.com, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter (@memgrizz).