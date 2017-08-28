Grizzlies announce five new game packs for 2017-18 season

Coming off seven consecutive NBA Playoff appearances, the Memphis Grizzlies are celebrating the upcoming 2017-18 campaign and 17th season of Grizzlies basketball by introducing all-new 6- and 12-Power Packs and two 22-Game Power-Up packs. These packs are on sale now.

Starting at just $16 per game ($192 total), the 12-Game Power Packs come in two options: Player One and Player Two Packs. Both packs feature several contests against some of the NBA’s elite with the Player One Pack including Opening Night against Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins and the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, Oct. 18 and LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers’ only visit to Memphis next season on Friday, Feb. 23. The Player Two Pack includes the only home match-up with the reigning NBA Champion Golden State Warriors, featuring Finals MVP Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry on Saturday, Oct. 21 and the nationally televised 15th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Game against Lonzo Ball and the Los Angeles Lakers on TNT on Monday, Jan. 15 at 4:30 p.m. In addition, each 12-Game Pack option includes one game featuring the Sacramento Kings and Zach Randolph’s return to Memphis (Jan. 19 & April 6) and one game featuring Kawhi Leonard and the rival San Antonio Spurs (Dec. 1 & Jan. 24).

Newly added this season is the 6-Game Pack which starts at as little as $13 per game ($78 total) and features one Grizzlies matchup a month throughout the season. The pack includes visits from James Harden, Chris Paul and the Houston Rockets on Saturday, Oct. 28 as well as Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, Jan. 22.

Fans looking to power-up on Grizzlies action with even greater savings can choose between two 22-Game Power-Up Packs – the Next Level Pack and the Boss Level Pack – that allow fans to experience half of the team’s home slate for as little as $13 per game ($286 total). Plus, when fans purchase a 22-Game Power-Up Pack, they will receive playoff ticket priority.

All 6-, 12- and 22-Game Packs are available in the Pinnacle and Terrace Levels. 22-Game Packs are also available in very limited supply in the Plaza Level. With every pack purchase, fans can choose from two 8-bit styled t-shirts featuring Marc Gasol or Mike Conley. Game Packs along with Season Tickets are the best way to guarantee seats to the top matchups at the lowest prices all season long.

Buy Power Packs Buy Power up Packs

Below is a complete listing of the 6-, 12- and 22-Game Packs:

6-Bit Noobie Pack Sat Oct 28 Houston Rockets Mon Nov 20 Portland Trail Blazers Fri Dec 8 Toronto Raptors Mon Jan 22 Philadelphia 76ers Wed Feb 7 Utah Jazz Sat Mar 17 Denver Nuggets

12-Bit Player One Pack Wed Oct 18 New Orleans Pelicans (Opening Night) Sat Nov 18 Houston Rockets Sun Nov 26 Brooklyn Nets Fri Dec 1 San Antonio Spurs Sat Dec 9 Oklahoma City Thunder Fri Dec 15 Atlanta Hawks Fri Jan 5 Washington Wizards Fri Jan 19 Sacramento Kings Fri Jan 26 Los Angeles Clippers Fri Feb 23 Cleveland Cavaliers Sat Mar 24 Los Angeles Lakers Sun Apr 8 Detroit Pistons 12-Bit Player Two Pack Sat Oct 21 Golden State Warriors Mon Oct 30 Charlotte Hornets Wed Nov 22 Dallas Mavericks Mon Dec 4 Minnesota Timberwolves Sat Dec 16 Boston Celtics Sat Dec 23 Los Angeles Clippers Mon Jan 15 Los Angeles Lakers (MLK Game) Wed Jan 24 San Antonio Spurs Wed Feb 14 Oklahoma City Thunder Fri Mar 2 Denver Nuggets Fri Mar 9 Utah Jazz Fri Apr 6 Sacramento Kings

22-Bit Next Level Pack Mon Oct 2 Orlando Magic Fri Oct 13 New Orleans Pelicans Sat Oct 21 Golden Sate Warriors Sat Oct 28 Houston Rockets Wed Nov 1 Orlando Magic Mon Nov 20 Portland Trail Blazers Wed Nov 22 Dallas Mavericks Fri Dec 1 San Antonio Spurs Fri Dec 8 Toronto Raptors Mon Dec 11 Miami Heat Sat Dec 16 Boston Celtics Wed Jan 10 New Orleans Pelicans Wed Jan 17 New York Knicks Mon Jan 22 Philadelphia 76ers Fri Jan 26 Los Angeles Clippers Wed Feb 7 Utah Jazz Wed Feb 14 Oklahoma City Thunder Wed Feb 28 Phoenix Suns Mon Mar 12 Milwaukee Bucks Sat Mar 17 Denver Nuggets Sat Mar 24 Los Angeles Lakers Fri Apr 6 Sacramento Kings 22-Bit Boss Level Pack Wed Oct 11 Houston Rockets Wed Oct 18 New Orleans Pelicans (Opening Night) Thu Oct 26 Dallas Mavericks Mon Oct 30 Charlotte Hornets Wed Nov 15 Indiana Pacers Sat Nov 18 Houston Rockets Sun Nov 26 Brooklyn Nets Mon Dec 4 Minnesota Timberwolves Sat Dec 9 Oklahoma City Thunder Fri Dec 15 Atlanta Hawks Sat Dec 23 Los Angeles Clippers Fri Jan 5 Washington Wizards Mon Jan 15 Los Angeles Lakers (MLK Game) Fri Jan 19 Sacramento Kings Wed Jan 24 San Antonio Spurs Mon Jan 29 Phoenix Suns Fri Feb 23 Cleveland Cavaliers Fri Mar 2 Denver Nuggets Fri Mar 9 Utah Jazz Thu Mar 15 Chicago Bulls Wed Mar 28 Portland Trail Blazers Sun Apr 8 Detroit Pistons

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2017/18 Season Tickets, 6-, 12- and 22-Game Packs can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com. For more information on the Grizzlies, visit grizzlies.com, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter (@memgrizz).