Grizzlies announce five new game packs for 2017-18 season

Posted: Aug 28, 2017

Coming off seven consecutive NBA Playoff appearances, the Memphis Grizzlies are celebrating the upcoming 2017-18 campaign and 17th season of Grizzlies basketball by introducing all-new 6- and 12-Power Packs and two 22-Game Power-Up packs. These packs are on sale now.

Starting at just $16 per game ($192 total), the 12-Game Power Packs come in two options: Player One and Player Two Packs. Both packs feature several contests against some of the NBA’s elite with the Player One Pack including Opening Night against Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins and the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, Oct. 18 and LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers’ only visit to Memphis next season on Friday, Feb. 23. The Player Two Pack includes the only home match-up with the reigning NBA Champion Golden State Warriors, featuring Finals MVP Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry on Saturday, Oct. 21 and the nationally televised 15th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Game against Lonzo Ball and the Los Angeles Lakers on TNT on Monday, Jan. 15 at 4:30 p.m. In addition, each 12-Game Pack option includes one game featuring the Sacramento Kings and Zach Randolph’s return to Memphis (Jan. 19 & April 6) and one game featuring Kawhi Leonard and the rival San Antonio Spurs (Dec. 1 & Jan. 24).

Newly added this season is the 6-Game Pack which starts at as little as $13 per game ($78 total) and features one Grizzlies matchup a month throughout the season. The pack includes visits from James Harden, Chris Paul and the Houston Rockets on Saturday, Oct. 28 as well as Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, Jan. 22.

Fans looking to power-up on Grizzlies action with even greater savings can choose between two 22-Game Power-Up Packs – the Next Level Pack and the Boss Level Pack – that allow fans to experience half of the team’s home slate for as little as $13 per game ($286 total). Plus, when fans purchase a 22-Game Power-Up Pack, they will receive playoff ticket priority.

All 6-, 12- and 22-Game Packs are available in the Pinnacle and Terrace Levels. 22-Game Packs are also available in very limited supply in the Plaza Level. With every pack purchase, fans can choose from two 8-bit styled t-shirts featuring Marc Gasol or Mike Conley. Game Packs along with Season Tickets are the best way to guarantee seats to the top matchups at the lowest prices all season long.

Below is a complete listing of the 6-, 12- and 22-Game Packs:

6-Bit Noobie Pack

SatOct 28Houston Rockets
MonNov 20Portland Trail Blazers
FriDec 8Toronto Raptors
MonJan 22Philadelphia 76ers
WedFeb 7Utah Jazz
SatMar 17Denver Nuggets

12-Bit Player One Pack

WedOct 18New Orleans Pelicans (Opening Night)
SatNov 18Houston Rockets
SunNov 26Brooklyn Nets
FriDec 1San Antonio Spurs
SatDec 9Oklahoma City Thunder
FriDec 15Atlanta Hawks
FriJan 5Washington Wizards
FriJan 19Sacramento Kings
FriJan 26Los Angeles Clippers
FriFeb 23Cleveland Cavaliers
SatMar 24Los Angeles Lakers
SunApr 8Detroit Pistons

12-Bit Player Two Pack

SatOct 21Golden State Warriors
MonOct 30Charlotte Hornets
WedNov 22Dallas Mavericks
MonDec 4Minnesota Timberwolves
SatDec 16Boston Celtics
SatDec 23Los Angeles Clippers
MonJan 15Los Angeles Lakers (MLK Game)
WedJan 24San Antonio Spurs
WedFeb 14Oklahoma City Thunder
FriMar 2Denver Nuggets
FriMar 9Utah Jazz
FriApr 6Sacramento Kings

22-Bit Next Level Pack

MonOct 2Orlando Magic
FriOct 13New Orleans Pelicans
SatOct 21Golden Sate Warriors
SatOct 28Houston Rockets
WedNov 1Orlando Magic
MonNov 20Portland Trail Blazers
WedNov 22Dallas Mavericks
FriDec 1San Antonio Spurs
FriDec 8Toronto Raptors
MonDec 11Miami Heat
SatDec 16Boston Celtics
WedJan 10New Orleans Pelicans
WedJan 17New York Knicks
MonJan 22Philadelphia 76ers
FriJan 26Los Angeles Clippers
WedFeb 7Utah Jazz
WedFeb 14Oklahoma City Thunder
WedFeb 28Phoenix Suns
MonMar 12Milwaukee Bucks
SatMar 17Denver Nuggets
SatMar 24Los Angeles Lakers
FriApr 6Sacramento Kings

22-Bit Boss Level Pack

WedOct 11Houston Rockets
WedOct 18New Orleans Pelicans (Opening Night)
ThuOct 26Dallas Mavericks
MonOct 30Charlotte Hornets
WedNov 15Indiana Pacers
SatNov 18Houston Rockets
SunNov 26Brooklyn Nets
MonDec 4Minnesota Timberwolves
SatDec 9Oklahoma City Thunder
FriDec 15Atlanta Hawks
SatDec 23Los Angeles Clippers
FriJan 5Washington Wizards
MonJan 15Los Angeles Lakers (MLK Game)
FriJan 19Sacramento Kings
WedJan 24San Antonio Spurs
MonJan 29Phoenix Suns
FriFeb 23Cleveland Cavaliers
FriMar 2Denver Nuggets
FriMar 9Utah Jazz
ThuMar 15Chicago Bulls
WedMar 28Portland Trail Blazers
SunApr 8Detroit Pistons

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2017/18 Season Tickets, 6-, 12- and 22-Game Packs can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com. For more information on the Grizzlies, visit grizzlies.com, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter (@memgrizz).

