Grizzlies announce First Round Playoff Matchup and Schedule

Memphis, Tenn. –The Memphis Grizzlies’ schedule for the 2017 Western Conference First Round Playoff series against the San Antonio Spurs is set, with the Grizzlies beginning on the road in San Antonio at the AT&T Center for Games 1 and 2 beginning Saturday, April 15 at 7 p.m. (all times CT). Game 2 will follow on Monday, April 17 at 8:30 p.m. The Spurs will meet the Grizzlies at FedExForum for Game 3 on Thursday, April 20 at 8:30 p.m. and Game 4 on Saturday, April 22 at 7 p.m. The 2017 Grizzlies Playoffs are presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners.

After finishing the regular season with a mark of 43-39 (.524) in David Fizdale’s first year as head coach, the Grizzlies clinched their franchise-record seventh straight postseason appearance, the third-longest active streak in the NBA behind San Antonio (20 straight) and Atlanta (10 straight).

Coming off 25 straight home playoff game sellouts, all seats at FedExForum are currently available for purchase for Game 3 and Game 4 (Home Games 1 & 2).

Complete broadcast information, Grind City Media coverage and playoff promotions for the Grizzlies First Round Playoff series will be announced when finalized. See below for the complete Grizzlies’ First Round Playoff schedule: