Memphis Grizzlies announce fall 2017 round town tour events

As the opening of the 2017-18 NBA season draws near, the Memphis Grizzlies invite Grizz Nation to celebrate with them at several fan-friendly Grizzlies-themed events throughout Grind City, including Grit Grind Night at AutoZone Park, Grizzlies Select-A-Seat Open House & HD Videoboard Unveil at FedExForum Sept. 23 and the fan-favorite Grizzlies Blue White Open Practice & Scrimmage slated for Saturday, Sept. 30 at Landers Center.

Fan events start as early as Wednesday, Aug. 30 as the Grizzlies and Memphis Redbirds team up to host “Grit Grind Night” at AutoZone Park as the Redbirds take on the Iowa Cubs. Grizzlies guard Mario Chalmers and forward Tyreke Evans will be in attendance to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. Gates open at 5:35 p.m. and Chalmers and Evans will be on-hand to sign autographs after the approximate 6:30 p.m. first pitch.

The Grizzlies will tip-off September with appearances at Levitt Shell, every Thursday throughout September and selected Thursdays in October. Festivities will continue throughout the month with Food Truck Fridays beginning September 8 on the FedExForum Plaza and appearances and giveaways at the Germantown (Sept. 9 & 10) and Cooper Young (Sept. 16) festivals. The Grizzlies will wrap up the month with the annual Open Practice & Scrimmage to be held Saturday, Sept. 30 at Landers Center. This full-team practice & scrimmage will be Grizz Nation’s first-look at the 2017-18 squad including fan favoritesandplus Memphis familiarsand. Led by Head Coach, the Open Practice & Scrimmage will also include entertainment teams like the Grizz Girls, Claw Crew and more, plus fan giveaways. The scrimmage is free to the public. More details will be provided at a later date.

Fan-friendly events will continue throughout October with Opening Night slated for Wednesday, October 18 as the Grizzlies take on the New Orleans Pelicans at FedExForum.

Fans are encouraged to check grizzlies.com for a full list of events, both new and current, and up-to-date information on the Grizzlies 2017 Round Town Tour. A complete listing of events can be found on the following page.

