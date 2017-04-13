Grizzlies announce local broadcast and Fox Sports Southeast schedules along with Grind City Media coverage for First Round of 2017 Playoffs

The Memphis Grizzlies’ First Round Playoff series with the San Antonio Spurs will be televised locally on FOX Sports Southeast and on the FOX Sports Go mobile app, the team announced today. The 2017 Grizzlies Playoffs are presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Games will continue to feature play-by-play announcer Pete Pranica, analyst Brevin Knight and sideline reporter & host of GRIZZLIES LIVE! Rob Fischer and will be shown in high definition. Coverage of each game begins 30 minutes prior to tip-off with GRIZZLIES LIVE! Pregame, and will be followed by postgame analysis hosted by Fischer featuring Knight and Pranica. Plus, for all home games, Grind City Media personality Chris Vernon will continue his analysis during GRIZZLIES LIVE! Pregame, halftime and GRIZZLIES LIVE! Postgame, presented by your Mid-South Ford Dealers.

All Grizzlies postseason games will also be carried live on 92.9 FM ESPN Radio, the Grizzlies Flagship Station, and will feature play-by-play announcer Eric Hasseltine and analysts Hank McDowell and Elliot Perry. Coverage begins with the pregame show 30 minutes prior to tip-off hosted by Gary Darby and analyst Jon Roser.

For the most up-to-date and exclusive coverage and analysis of the Grizzlies seventh consecutive NBA Playoffs, Grizzlies fans are encouraged to visit grizzlies.com for Grind City Media Playoff coverage. Grind City Media will be on-hand, home and road, providing the most encompassing Grizzlies coverage. Mike Wallace will be on-site in San Antonio to provide up-to-the-minute analysis. Vernon will continue his daily podcasts of The Chris Vernon Show throughout the playoffs, airing on Grizzlies.com, which is mandatory listening for all Grizzlies fans and will include playoff insight, special guests and game-by-game reactions. For more information and behind-the-scenes access on the Grizzlies, visit grizzlies.com, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter (@memgrizz).

Playoff tickets are currently available for purchase for Game 3 and Game 4 (Home Games 1 & 2). Fans can get their tickets now at all Ticketmaster outlets, by calling 1-800-4-NBA-TIX, visiting the FedExForum Box Office or online at grizzlies.com. Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and guarantee their 2017 NBA Playoff tickets with 2017/18 Season Tickets can do so by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com.

Below is the Grizzlies’ local broadcast schedule for the First Round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs (check here for channel listings):

Game Date Location Time (CT) Television Radio Game 1 Saturday, April 15 San Antonio 7 p.m. FSSE/ESPN 92.9 FM ESPN Game 2 Monday, April 17 San Antonio 8:30 p.m. FSSE/TNT 92.9 FM ESPN Game 3 Thursday, April 20 Memphis 8:30 p.m. FSSE/TNT 92.9 FM ESPN Game 4 Saturday, April 22 Memphis 7 p.m. FSSE/ESPN 92.9 FM ESPN Game 5* Tuesday, April 25 San Antonio TBD FSSE+TBD 92.9 FM ESPN Game 6* Thursday, April 27 Memphis TBD FSSE+TBD 92.9 FM ESPN Game 7* Saturday, April 29 San Antonio TBD FSSE+TBD 92.9 FM ESPN

*if necessary