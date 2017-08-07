Grizzlies announce 2017 Preseason Schedule

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team will tip-off its five-game 2017 preseason schedule at home against the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. CT on Monday, Oct. 2 at FedExForum.

Following the home preseason opener, the Grizzlies will travel to play the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at the Wells Fargo Arena and the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, Oct. 9 at McCamish Pavilion on the campus of Georgia Tech in Atlanta. Memphis will conclude the exhibition slate with two home contests against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, Oct. 11 and New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, Oct. 13.

The Grizzlies’ full 2017 preseason lineup, including start times and locations, is listed below.

Grizzlies 2017 Preseason Schedule