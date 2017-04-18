Memphis Grizzlies announce 2017 Playoff partnership with Servicemaster for game four versus the San Antonio Spurs

On the heels of an emotional Game 2 in San Antonio, the Memphis Grizzlies announced a 2017 Playoff Partnership with Memphis-based ServiceMaster. ServiceMaster will not only back Head Coach David Fizdale, the players and the Grizzlies organization, but they will also present Game 4 and a new, collectible Grizzlies Growl Towel to all fans in attendance at FedExForum, this Saturday, April 22 at 7 p.m.

"Just like we protect our customers' home courts, ServiceMaster is committed to protecting the players, staff and coach of our hometown team,” said Pete Tosches, SVP, Corporate Communications for ServiceMaster. “We're proud to expand our signature relationship with the Grizzlies by partnering to present Game 4 Saturday night."

Prior to the match-up, a Grizzlies Playoff Plaza Party will tip-off at 5 pm. and feature live music and a kid’s zone with face painters, balloon artists and more. Additionally, doors for Game 4 will open two hours prior to tip-off for MVPs and 90 minutes before to the general public. In addition to the Growl Towels and world-class halftime entertainment, fan-favorite teams like the Grizzlies Grannies and Grandpas, Kings of the Court and other special guests will make appearances.

Also, starting Thursday night as the Grizzlies host the Spurs for Game 3, presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners, fans can support Coach Fizdale and the Memphis Grizzlies Foundation by purchasing an official ‘Take That for Data’ Fizz t-shirt for just $20 in-arena starting at 6:30 p.m. at FedExForum. All Grizzlies proceeds will benefit the Memphis Grizzlies Foundation.

Coming off 25 straight home playoff game sellouts, all seats at FedExForum are currently available for purchase for Game 3 and Game 4 (Home Games 1 & 2). Fans can get their tickets now at all Ticketmaster outlets, by calling 1-800-4-NBA-TIX, visiting the FedExForum Box Office or online at grizzlies.com or ticketmaster.com.

Fans are urged to arrive early to FedExForum on event nights as additional security measures will be in place for all 2017 Playoff Games and Plaza Parties. Guests are advised to bring only necessary items to events to help expedite screenings. For a list of continuing security procedures and prohibited items please visit fedexforum.com.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2017 NBA Playoff tickets or guarantee their 2017 NBA Playoff tickets with 2017/18 Season Tickets can do so by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com. For more information on the Grizzlies, visit grizzlies.com, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter (@memgrizz).