Grizzlies announce 2017 Playoff Watch Parties and promotions for the first round against the Spurs

Tipping off their seventh-straight postseason appearance, the Memphis Grizzlies will head to San Antonio for Games 1 & 2 before returning home to Grind City for another chapter of Memphis hoops history. The Grizzlies will face the Spurs at FedExForum for Games 3 and 4 and invite all of Grizz Nation to delight in the festivities that only come once a year – the NBA Playoffs – starting with the return of Bud Light Playoff Watch Parties for road games, beginning this Saturday (full schedule below). The 2017 Grizzlies Playoffs are presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Bud Light Playoff Watch Parties for the First Round:

Game Date & Time Memphis Location Game 1 (FOX Sports Southeast // 92.9 ESPN) Saturday, April 15 7 p.m. Tin Roof Beale Street Game 2 (FOX Sports Southeast // 92.9 ESPN) Monday, April 17 8:30 p.m. TJ Mulligans, Trinity Rd. Game 5* (FOX Sports Southeast // 92.9 ESPN) Tuesday, April 25 TBD The Trophy Room, Collierville Game 7* (FOX Sports Southeast // 92.9 ESPN) Saturday, April 29 TBD The Vault, downtown

*if necessary & subject to change

The Grizzlies will also host a playoff swag pickup, presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners, on Friday, April 14 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the Grand Plaza outside of FedExForum. Fans can pick up free playoff gear and purchase playoff tickets for Home Games 1 and 2. Fans will also be treated to a live DJ and food trucks including Mempops, Cariflavor and more.

The Grizzlies will host the Spurs at FedExForum for Game 3 on Thursday, April 20 at 8:30 p.m. and Game 4 on Saturday, April 22 at 7 p.m. Prior to those match-ups and all First Round games, Grizzlies Playoff Plaza Parties will begin two hours prior to tip-off. Grizzlies Playoff Plaza Parties will feature live music and a kid’s zone with face painters, balloon artists and more. Additionally, all doors for Games 3 and 4 will open two hours prior to tip-off for MVPs and to the general public 90 minutes before tip.

Every fan in attendance at Game 3 and 4 will receive a coveted, collectible Grizzlies Growl Towel, courtesy of Pinnacle Financial Partners. In addition to world-class halftime entertainment, fan-favorite teams like the Grizzlies Grannies and Grandpas, Kings of the Court and other special guests will make appearances at select home contests.

Coming off 25 straight home playoff game sellouts, all seats at FedExForum are currently available for purchase for Game 3 and Game 4 (Home Games 1 & 2). Fans can get their tickets now at all Ticketmaster outlets, by calling 1-800-4-NBA-TIX, visiting the FedExForum Box Office or online at grizzlies.com or ticketmaster.com.

Grizz fans around town should be on the lookout for Grizzlies’ Claw Crew for their chance to score Grizz swag, autographed items and tickets courtesy of your Mid-South Ford Dealers. Plus, special prizing is available for those fans driving Ford vehicles.

Claw Crew Posts:

Wednesday, April 19 Mt. Moriah at Willow Rd. 4 - 6 p.m. Thursday, April 20 East Parkway at Sam Cooper 7 - 9 a.m. Friday, April 21 Harbortown Roundabout 7 - 9 a.m. Friday, April 21 Poplar at Highland 11 - 1 p.m.

In preparation for the 2017 NBA Playoffs the Grizzlies Den by adidas at FedExForum will be closed starting today, April 13 and reopen Wednesday, April 19 at 10 a.m. with the latest in Grizzlies NBA Playoffs gear by adidas, plus additional sales and promotions for the playoffs. For up to date information on new merchandise and store hours, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter (@memgrizz).

Fans are urged to arrive early to FedExForum on event nights as additional security measures will be in place for all 2017 Playoff Games and Plaza Parties. Guests are advised to bring only necessary items to events to help expedite screenings. For a list of continuing security procedures and prohibited items please visit fedexforum.com.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase tickets to any of the Grizzlies’ remaining contests of the 2016/17 season or guarantee their 2017 NBA Playoff tickets with 2017/18 Season Tickets can do so by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com. For more information on the Grizzlies, visit grizzlies.com, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter (@memgrizz).