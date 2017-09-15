Grizzlies announce 2017-18 promotional schedule

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced their promotional schedule for the 2017-18 regular season, introducing all-new collectibles, keepsakes and theme nights to celebrate the 17th season of Grizzlies basketball in Grind City.

The team also announced today that starting on Friday, September 22 at 11 a.m., fans will be able to purchase single game tickets for all Grizzlies regular season and preseason contests. Tickets start at just $10 and are available for purchase at all Ticketmaster locations, Ticketmaster.com, the FedExForum Box Office, online at grizzlies.com or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX. Fans will also have the opportunity to test drive seats on Sept. 22 from 11:30 – 1:30 p.m. during Food Truck Fridays at FedExForum where arena escorts will be on hand to assist. In addition, the Grizzlies will host an open house from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. the following day on Saturday, Sept. 23 at FedExForum where attendees will get a first-look at the arena’s new HD videoboard. Doors open for MVP Season Ticket Holders beginning at 10 a.m.

The Grizzlies will tip-off the 2017-18 regular season at home on Oct. 18 against the New Orleans Pelicans on Opening Night, and to welcome Grind City fans back to FedExForum, all fans in attendance will receive a Grit Grind Forever Growl Towel. October giveaways will continue on Oct. 21 against the defending champion Golden State Warriors where the Grizzlies will treat all fans with a Magnet Schedule, presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners. The Grizzlies will wrap up October giveaways with a Grizzlies Schedule Poster presented by FOX Sports Southeast when the team takes on the Houston Rockets on Oct. 28.

Throughout the season, the Grizzlies home slate will feature new collectible keepsakes during select games, including a drawstring backpack on Kid’s Day when the team takes on the Brooklyn Nets on Nov. 26, a Grizzlies Popsocket on Social Media Night vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on Dec. 9, and a Grizz Light Saber on Star Wars Night when the Grizzlies face the Atlanta Hawks on Dec. 15. Fans will also have the chance to grab another first of its kind, a Jerry “The King” Lawler Crown on the Grizzlies’ annual wrestling night when the Grizzlies take on the Washington Wizards on Jan. 5, a Grit Grind Forever Headband on Jan. 19 when the Sacramento Kings visit FedExForum, and a Grizzlies Lunchbox on mascot Grizz’s birthday when the team goes up against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 24.

In addition, the annual GrizzFit 5K benefitting the Memphis Grizzlies Foundation will be held on April 7 this season. Individual race packs will be available beginning at just $45 and will include the entry fee, bib number, 5K T-shirt and a ticket to either the April 6 Grizzlies game against the Sacramento Kings or the April 8 matchup vs. Detroit Pistons.

A few players, including Marc Gasol, Mike Conley and Chandler Parsons, will also be featured during three matchups: Marc Gasol Billion Dollar Strut Figure at the Jan. 26 game vs. L.A. Clippers, 8-Bit Mike Conley on March 2 vs. Denver Nuggets on Video Game Night and a Chandler Parsons Hat on March 9 vs. Utah Jazz. For the most updated and complete promotional calendar, visit grizzlies.com.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2017/18 Season Tickets, 6-, 12- and 22-Game Packs can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com. Single Game Tickets go on sale Thursday, Sept. 22 at 11 a.m. and are available for purchase at the FedExForum Box Office, all Ticketmaster locations, Ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX. For more information on the Grizzlies, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter (@memgrizz).

Grizzlies Promotional Calendar