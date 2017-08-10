Memphis Grizzlies add two additional stops to 2017 Regional Caravan Tour
The Memphis Grizzlies announced today the addition of two stops to their Fifth Annual 2017 Regional Caravan Tour, set to tip-off on Saturday, Aug. 12. In addition to the six previously scheduled stops in Nashville, Tenn., Birmingham, Ala., Jackson, Miss., Jackson, Tenn., Memphis and Little Rock, Ark., the caravan will conclude with stops in Cape Girardeau, Mo., on Wednesday, Sept. 13 and St. Louis at Busch Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 14 for the St. Louis Cardinals game. This year’s caravan includes participation from a tour-high seven Grizzlies players including guards Wade Baldwin IV, Andrew Harrison, Troy Daniels, Mario Chalmers and Tyreke Evans, guard/forward Wayne Selden Jr. and center Deyonta Davis.
As mentioned previously, during the caravan the Grizzlies will partner with several major and minor league baseball teams across the region and hold free, one-hour Grizzlies Youth Basketball Clinics, open to boys and girls ages 7-14, at six of the eight scheduled stops. Please check www.grizzlies.com/youthbasketball for updates on camp availability.
In addition, Grit Grind Night at AutoZone Park has been moved to Wednesday, Aug. 30. Chalmers and Evans will be on hand to sign autographs and interact with fans, joined by Grizz and Grizzlies entertainment teams such as Grizz Girls, Grizzline, Grannies & Grandpas and Claw Crew. Fans can purchase a discounted ticket by following this link - here - and entering the promo code ‘GritGrind’.
Fans can follow the Regional Caravan through its scheduled stops and receive caravan updates online at Grizzlies.com and on all affiliated social sites of the Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz on Twitter and Instagram and “Memphis Grizzlies” on Facebook).
2017 Regional Caravan dates and locations:
Nashville, TN
Saturday, August 12
Youth Basketball Clinic Time:
1 p.m. to 2 p.m. (Wade Baldwin IV), Grizz, Grizz Girls and Claw Crew
Location:
Southeast Community Center
5260 Hickory Hollow Parkway
Antioch, TN 37013
Nashville Sounds vs. Memphis Redbirds Time:
Gates open 6:00 p.m.
Location:
First Tennessee Park
19 Jr Gilliam Way
Nashville, TN 37219
Birmingham, AL
Friday, August 18
Youth Basketball Clinic Time:
3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Wayne Selden), Grizz, Grizz Girls and Claw Crew
Location:
Lifetime Fitness
3051 Healthy Way
Vestavia Hills, AL 35243
Birmingham Barons vs. Montgomery Biscuits Time:
Gates open 6 p.m.
Location:
Regions Field
1401 1st Ave S.
Birmingham, AL 35233
Jackson, MS
Saturday, August 19
Youth Basketball Clinic Time:
2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. (Deyonta Davis), Grizz, Grizz Girls and Claw Crew
Location:
Christian Life Center at First Baptist Church
431 N. State St
Jackson, MS 39201
Mississippi Braves vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos Time:
Gates open 5 p.m.
Location:
Trustmark Park
319 Childre Rd
Pearl, MS 39208
Jackson, TN
Saturday, August 26
Youth Basketball Clinic Time:
2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. (Andrew Harrison), Grizz, Grizz Girls and Claw Crew
Location:
West Jackson Baptist Church
580 Oil Well Rd
Jackson, TN 38305
Jackson Generals vs. Chattanooga Lookouts Time:
Gates open 5:05 p.m.
Location:
The Ballpark at Jackson
4 Fun Place,
Jackson, TN 38305
Grit Grind Night Night at AutoZone Park - Memphis, TN
Wednesday, August 30
Time:
Gates open at 5:30 p.m (Mario Chalmers, Tyreke Evans), Grizz, Grizz Girls, Grannies & Grandpas and Claw Crew
Location:
200 Union Avenue
Memphis, TN 38103
Little Rock, AR
Saturday, September 2
Youth Basketball Clinic Time:
2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. (Dillon Brooks), Grizz, Grizz Girls and Claw Crew
Plus, all participants will receive a free ticket to the Arkansas' Travelers game vs. NWA Naturals on the same night courtesy of the Travelers.
Location:
Jack Stephens Center, University of Arkansas, Little Rock
2801 South University
Little Rock, AR 72204
Arkansas Travelers vs. NWA Naturals Time:
Gates open 5:10 p.m.
Location:
Dickey-Stephens Park
400 W. Broadway N.
Little Rock, AR 72114
Cape Girardeau, MO
Wednesday, September 13
Youth Basketball Clinic Time:
4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Grizz, Grizz Girls and Claw Crew
Location:
Cape Girardeau SportsPlex
2526 Jim Drury Way
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
St. Louis, MO
Thursday, September 14
Time:
Gates open 11:15 a.m. Grizz, Grizz Girls and Claw Crew
Location:
Busch Stadium
700 Clark St
St. Louis, MO 63102
*All dates, times and player appearances are subject to change.