Memphis Grizzlies add two additional stops to 2017 Regional Caravan Tour

The Memphis Grizzlies announced today the addition of two stops to their Fifth Annual 2017 Regional Caravan Tour, set to tip-off on Saturday, Aug. 12. In addition to the six previously scheduled stops in Nashville, Tenn., Birmingham, Ala., Jackson, Miss., Jackson, Tenn., Memphis and Little Rock, Ark., the caravan will conclude with stops in Cape Girardeau, Mo., on Wednesday, Sept. 13 and St. Louis at Busch Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 14 for the St. Louis Cardinals game. This year’s caravan includes participation from a tour-high seven Grizzlies players including guards Wade Baldwin IV, Andrew Harrison, Troy Daniels, Mario Chalmers and Tyreke Evans, guard/forward Wayne Selden Jr. and center Deyonta Davis.

As mentioned previously, during the caravan the Grizzlies will partner with several major and minor league baseball teams across the region and hold free, one-hour Grizzlies Youth Basketball Clinics, open to boys and girls ages 7-14, at six of the eight scheduled stops. Please check www.grizzlies.com/youthbasketball for updates on camp availability.

In addition, Grit Grind Night at AutoZone Park has been moved to Wednesday, Aug. 30. Chalmers and Evans will be on hand to sign autographs and interact with fans, joined by Grizz and Grizzlies entertainment teams such as Grizz Girls, Grizzline, Grannies & Grandpas and Claw Crew. Fans can purchase a discounted ticket by following this link - here - and entering the promo code ‘GritGrind’.

Fans can follow the Regional Caravan through its scheduled stops and receive caravan updates online at Grizzlies.com and on all affiliated social sites of the Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz on Twitter and Instagram and “Memphis Grizzlies” on Facebook).

2017 Regional Caravan dates and locations:

Nashville, TN Saturday, August 12 Youth Basketball Clinic Time:

1 p.m. to 2 p.m. (Wade Baldwin IV), Grizz, Grizz Girls and Claw Crew Location:

Southeast Community Center

5260 Hickory Hollow Parkway

Antioch, TN 37013 Nashville Sounds vs. Memphis Redbirds Time:

Gates open 6:00 p.m. Location:

First Tennessee Park

19 Jr Gilliam Way

Nashville, TN 37219 Birmingham, AL Friday, August 18 Youth Basketball Clinic Time:

3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Wayne Selden), Grizz, Grizz Girls and Claw Crew Location:

Lifetime Fitness

3051 Healthy Way

Vestavia Hills, AL 35243 Birmingham Barons vs. Montgomery Biscuits Time:

Gates open 6 p.m. Location:

Regions Field

1401 1st Ave S.

Birmingham, AL 35233

Jackson, MS Saturday, August 19 Youth Basketball Clinic Time:

2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. (Deyonta Davis), Grizz, Grizz Girls and Claw Crew Location:

Christian Life Center at First Baptist Church

431 N. State St

Jackson, MS 39201 Mississippi Braves vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos Time:

Gates open 5 p.m. Location:

Trustmark Park

319 Childre Rd

Pearl, MS 39208 Jackson, TN Saturday, August 26 Youth Basketball Clinic Time:

2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. (Andrew Harrison), Grizz, Grizz Girls and Claw Crew Location:

West Jackson Baptist Church

580 Oil Well Rd

Jackson, TN 38305 Jackson Generals vs. Chattanooga Lookouts Time:

Gates open 5:05 p.m. Location:

The Ballpark at Jackson

4 Fun Place,

Jackson, TN 38305

Grit Grind Night Night at AutoZone Park - Memphis, TN Wednesday, August 30 Time:

Gates open at 5:30 p.m (Mario Chalmers, Tyreke Evans), Grizz, Grizz Girls, Grannies & Grandpas and Claw Crew Location:

200 Union Avenue

Memphis, TN 38103 Little Rock, AR Saturday, September 2 Youth Basketball Clinic Time:

2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. (Dillon Brooks), Grizz, Grizz Girls and Claw Crew

Plus, all participants will receive a free ticket to the Arkansas' Travelers game vs. NWA Naturals on the same night courtesy of the Travelers. Location:

Jack Stephens Center, University of Arkansas, Little Rock

2801 South University

Little Rock, AR 72204 Arkansas Travelers vs. NWA Naturals Time:

Gates open 5:10 p.m. Location:

Dickey-Stephens Park

400 W. Broadway N.

Little Rock, AR 72114

Cape Girardeau, MO Wednesday, September 13 Youth Basketball Clinic Time:

4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Grizz, Grizz Girls and Claw Crew Location:

Cape Girardeau SportsPlex

2526 Jim Drury Way

Cape Girardeau, MO 63701 St. Louis, MO Thursday, September 14 Time:

Gates open 11:15 a.m. Grizz, Grizz Girls and Claw Crew Location:

Busch Stadium

700 Clark St

St. Louis, MO 63102

*All dates, times and player appearances are subject to change.

