Grizzlies acquire Brice Johnson and a future second round draft pick from Pistons

Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced the Grizzlies have acquired forward Brice Johnson and a future second round draft pick from the Detroit Pistons in exchange for forward James Ennis III.

Johnson (6-10, 230) has appeared in 12 regular season games during his two-year NBA career and has averaged 1.7 points and 1.3 rebounds in 3.8 minutes for the Los Angeles Clippers. The 23-year-old was traded by Los Angeles on Jan. 29 as part of a package that sent Blake Griffin to Detroit but was assigned to the NBA G League’s Grand Rapids Drive and did not appear in a game for the Pistons. A native of Orangeburg, South Carolina, Johnson was selected in the first round of the 2016 NBA Draft following a four-year collegiate career at the University of North Carolina, where he was named a consensus First Team All-American as a senior.

Ennis III (6-7, 210) has appeared in 193 regular season games during his four-year NBA career and has averaged 6.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 20.4 minutes for the Miami Heat, Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans since he was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks in the second round (50th overall) of the 2013 NBA Draft. The 27-year-old Ventura, California native competed in 45 games (14 starts) for the Grizzlies this season and averaged 6.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 23.4 minutes.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2017/18 Season Tickets, can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com. For more information on the Grizzlies, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter (@memgrizz).