Grizzlies Holiday Packs
Joe Murphy/NBAE/Getty Images

2017-18 Grizz Girls Final Auditions LIVE

Watch dancers compete for a spot on the 2017-18 Grizz Girls team at the Final Auditions showcase.

Behind the Scenes Photos

2017/18 Grizz Girls Finals

July 17, 2017
Posted: Jul 14, 2017
Tags
Grizzlies, Grizz Girls, Memphis Grizz Girls

Upcoming Home games

Related Content

Grizzlies

Grizz Girls

Memphis Grizz Girls