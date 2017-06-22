Grizzlies acquire draft rights to Ivan Rabb and Dillon Brooks

Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace announced tonight that the Grizzlies acquired the draft rights to California forward Ivan Rabb (No. 35 overall) from the Orlando Magic for a future second round draft pick and Oregon guard/forward Dillon Brooks (No. 45 overall) from the Houston Rockets for a future second round draft pick.

Rabb (6-10, 220) appeared in 31 games (30 starts) and averaged 14.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.00 blocks in 32.6 minutes last season as a sophomore at the University of California, shooting 48.4 percent from the field (151-of-312 FG) and 66.3 percent from the free throw line (124-of-187 FT). The 20-year-old was named All-Pac 12 First Team after leading the Pac-12 in rebounding both overall and in conference play (11.4 rebounds) and also was one of 10 finalists for the Karl Malone Award, given by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame to the nation’s top collegiate power forward.

A two-time All-Pac-12 selection, Rabb appeared in 65 games (64 starts) over his two-year career at California and averaged 13.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.12 blocks in 30.6 minutes. The Sacramento, Calif. native ranks among the Top 10 in Golden Bears history in rebounding average, field goal percentage and blocked shots (73).

The 2017 Pac-12 Player of the Year, Brooks (6-6, 220) appeared in 35 games (27 starts) and averaged 16.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.09 steals in 25.3 minutes last season as a junior at the University of Oregon, shooting 48.8 percent from the field (206-of-422 FG), 40.1 percent from three-point range (57-of-142 3P) and 75.4 percent from the free throw line (95-of-126 FT). The 21-year-old led Oregon in scoring average and guided the Ducks to the school’s first Final Four since 1939.

In addition, Brooks was named All-Pac 12 First Team and earned All-America First Team honors from USA Today and All-America Second Team honors from the Associated Press, National Association of Basketball Coaches, United States Basketball Writers Association and Sporting News. He also was one of five finalists for the Julius Erving Award, given by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame to the nation’s top collegiate small forward.

Brooks appeared in 109 games (98 starts) over his three-year career at Oregon and averaged 14.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 28.9 minutes.

