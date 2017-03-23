MikeCheck: Allen a ‘game-time decision’ with Grizzlies set to face Spurs

By Michael Wallace

Grind City Media

SAN ANTONIO - Tony Allen played a critical role in containing MVP candidate Kawhi Leonard in last week's win over the Spurs.

As the Grizzlies prepare for Thursday's game in San Antonio, they're hoping to have Allen back on the court after dealing with left knee soreness the past few days.

Allen, who sat out of Tuesday's loss in New Orleans, is a game-time decision entering the second showdown in six days against the Spurs. He hasn't played since he limited Leonard to a 6-for-15 shooting night from the field and three turnovers in Saturday's 104-96 win in Memphis.

Allen spoke with Grind City Media earlier Thursday about his progress from the knee soreness and his prospects for Thursday's game.

Grind City’s NBA Power Index

