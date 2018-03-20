MikeCheck on Grizzlies: Not quite slam-dunk progress, but Parsons hopes to finish second Grizz season on high note

PHILADELPHIA – Mark it down as a milestone moment.

Consider it split-second evidence that Chandler Parsons, while still far from being completely back, isn’t completely broken, either.

It came at the 8:32 mark of the first quarter in Monday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets. Parsons had just nailed a three-pointer on the previous possession for the Grizzlies and was heading back on defense. He planted and sprinted in the opposite direction after teammate Jarell Martin stole a pass and streaked toward the basket for a contested layup as Parsons trailed the play.

Then, everything froze – or so it seemed.

What happened next would be the hottest topic in the postgame visitors’ locker room, well after the sting had subsided from the Grizzlies’ latest road loss, this time a 118-115 setback to the Nets to start a three-game trip that continues with Wednesday’s stop to face the Sixers.

“The whole team was live and lit about that,” Grizzlies forward JaMychal Green said. “That’s the Chandler we want to see. That’s the Chandler they brought to the team looking for.”

That’s the Chandler who found himself flying above the rim the other night to throw down a put-back dunk after Martin’s layup attempt rolled off the basket. That’s the Chandler the Grizzlies and their fan base haven’t seen nearly enough of as he’s battled knee issues throughout his two seasons in Memphis.

But more than anything, that’s also the Chandler who modestly cautions not to give up on him just yet as he closes the season trying to knock off rust and flash some encouraging signs for the future. That dunk back in Brooklyn was symbolic for two reasons.

First, it capped the most solid outing Parsons has had since the calendar flipped to 2018. It was the highlight play of a performance in which he made four of five shots from the field, including all three of his three-pointers, and closed with 13 points, two rebounds an assist and a steal in 15 minutes.

Secondly, it showed there’s another level to which Parsons can reach if his body relatively cooperates and his role and far more modest expectations regarding his impact ever properly align in Memphis. Now down to their final dozen games, the Grizzlies (19-51) are trying to salvage what they can from a lost season. That’s also the case, individually, for Parsons.

“That’s obviously what I want to do in the short minutes they’ve given me,” Parsons said. “I want to be able to come in and give some energy, knock down shots and make plays. Once that happens, you start to get into that flow and get that confidence. Everything starts to come easy after that. But it was a good feeling to be able to knock some shots down early. I wish I could have played the second half, but it’s something that I hope to continue to build off and do on a more consistent basis.”

Parsons is limited to about 15 minutes a game, which he reaches in two stints during the first half of games as he and the training staff manage progress and occasional bouts of soreness. He’s also routinely held out of one end of back-to-back sets, which means Parsons will sit out either Wednesday’s game against the Sixers or Thursday’s matchup against the Hornets to close the trip.

With the Grizzlies (19-51) on a path headed for the NBA Draft lottery, the priority is to get Parsons to the offseason as healthy as possible and with minimum risk of a setback. From there, Parsons aims to get through his first summer in four years not connected to any post-surgery rehab regimen.

It’ll be an offseason strictly about basketball and regaining timing, rhythm and confidence.

Right now, the playoffs are out the window so we’re just trying to build the chemistry and find some type of momentum and carry that into next year....Even our vets need that. (Parsons) started off real strong and we needed him. I’m happy to see him knock down some shots right now and feeling good, especially getting the dunk. -- JaMychal Green

Some incremental steps are being taken now.

“He’s working at it, and it’s a work in progress for him, too,” Grizzlies interim coach J.B. Bickerstaff said of Parsons. “The good thing for him is he’s always been able to use his brain and not always count on his body. So the game is coming back a little easier. You still see some timing things he’s working on to get through. But his intelligence helps him through this.”

Counting Monday, Parsons has scored in double figures 11 times this season and has averaged 8.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and nearly two assists in 19 minutes a game. He’s played in only 33 games and has missed 37 due to either right knee or ankle soreness and an extended bout of the flu.

This comes a season after Parsons was limited to just 34 games after he was shut down a year ago in March for season-ending knee surgery. Over two seasons, Parsons has played in 77 of a possible 152 regular-season games since he signed a four-year, $94 million contract in 2016 summer free agency.

No one more than Parsons knows the weight and burden of performing under what was the most lucrative contract in franchise history for an incoming free agent. But Parsons is finding peace and perspective with his situation, even if skeptics may be running short on patience for his breakthrough.

At the midway point of his contract, Parsons is optimistic about a fresh start for next season.

“I do – I don’t know if everyone else does,” Parsons said of looking forward to again hitting the reset button. “Obviously, there were high expectations coming here and I haven’t come close to meeting them. But in my head, it’s all health. I know if I’m healthy, I can play with the best of them. And I’ve shown flashes of that this year when I’ve played minutes. But it’s the NBA. Win, lose or play bad, you have to forget what happened the night before. So hopefully I can do that with the last two years.”

The mixed bag of overall results includes positive signs.

He’s tried to make the most of his opportunities in limited doses. Earlier this season, Parsons scored 24 points on 9-of-11 shooting, including 6-of-8 on threes, in 19 minutes in a win over Houston. It was the highest single-game scoring total in franchise history for a player who logged 20 or few minutes. Parsons has also rediscovered his shooting touch of late, having gone 7-of-13 from deep in his last four games.

All things considered, his 42.0-percent shooting from three-point range this season would be the highest mark of his eight NBA seasons. Even in a season like this, those are small wins worth noting.

“At this point, I’ll continue to help the young guys grow, continue to be a leader and stay positive and try to take little victories as best you can,” Parsons said. “As we go forward, just play hard. It doesn’t matter. Win. Lose. What pick we get. You hear the word ‘tanking’ outside of here all the time, but that shouldn’t matter to us. We’re professionals and we’re here to work, stay positive and play as hard as we can. Everyone in this locker room has a reputation to uphold. This is something that will test character. Hopefully, we can find a way to have a little bit of fun along the way this last little bit of the season.”

It was fun to see Parsons dunking again.

Green was one of the first players who jumped off the bench once Parsons landed with a huge smile on his face. He then motioned toward the bench and raised both fists in the air. Green had set aside the frustration he felt after picking up his second foul early in the first quarter, which prompted his move to the bench that allowed Parsons to enter the game.

“Right now, the playoffs are out the window so we’re just trying to build the chemistry and find some type of momentum and carry that into next year,” Green said. “Even our vets need that. (Parsons) started off real strong and we needed him. I’m happy to see him knock down some shots right now and feeling good, especially getting the dunk.”

Parsons was asked which process was more difficult – getting up for the dunk or having to sit for the second half after such a solid start?

But I hadn’t had a tip dunk like that since, I think, rookie year. That’s promising. I’ve still got that in the tank. -- Chandler Parsons

“Probably sitting in the second half, because I can get a little stiff,” Parsons said with a laugh. “But I hadn’t had a tip dunk like that since, I think, rookie year. That’s promising. I’ve still got that in the tank.”

