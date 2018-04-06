Grind City Media Update: Grizzlies GM Chris Wallace locks up Brooks on multi-year deal heading into free agency

MEMPHIS - As the Grizzlies endured a season marred by numerous injuries, the shuffling of players through the roster has produced at least one silver lining: The play of recent 10-day contract signee MarShon Brooks, who has averaged 23.3 points in his three games.

The Grizzlies have apparently seen enough to keep the 29-year-old Brooks around for a while, having agreed to a multi-year deal with the 6-5 shooting guard that keeps him in Memphis for the final four games - and beyond.

We are excited to solidify a needed perimeter roster spot, prior to free agency this summer, with such a talented offensive player who can score and shoot the three.

-- Chris Wallace

“MarShon is a proven NBA scorer dating back to his rookie season, and after four years overseas we have seen firsthand, once a scorer, always a score,” Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace said. “We are excited to solidify a needed perimeter roster spot, prior to free agency this summer, with such a talented offensive player who can score and shoot the three.”

The 25th overall selection of the 2011 Draft, Brooks spent his first two NBA seasons with the Nets before playing for three teams during the 2013-14 season.

After a year in Italy playing for Milan, Brooks signed with the Jiangsu Dragons in China in 2015.

Playing for the Dragons, Brooks averaged at least 35 points per game each of his seasons in the Chinese Basketball Association.

With the Grizzlies in need of backcourt depth, Brooks came in and made an impact immediately when he was initially signed late last month.

His 70 total points with Memphis are the most ever scored by a Grizzlies’ player through his first three games with the franchise.