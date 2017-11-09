Grind City Media announces partnership with Direct Auto & Life Insurance

Grind City Media today announced a partnership with Direct Auto & Life Insurance, making the Tennessee-based insurance provider the official and exclusive presenting partner of The Chris Vernon Show.

In addition, Grind City Media also announced that The Chris Vernon Show brought to you by Direct Auto & Life Insurance will begin streaming audio and video content directly from the newly constructed Grind City Media Studio beginning on Monday, November 20, 2017 at noon. Fans can catch the live stream with host Chris Vernon and producer Jon Roser as they talk all things sports, including Grizzlies, NBA, NFL, College Football and more on Grizzlies.com, the Memphis Grizzlies Facebook Page and the Official Memphis Grizzlies Mobile App. Plus for fans who missed episodes and are looking to catch-up, the show will be available to download on-demand via podcast at the iTunes store or at soundcloud.com/chrisvernonshow.

"There's a storm coming, Mr. Wayne. You and your friends better batten down the hatches, because when it hits, you're all going to wonder how you ever thought you could live so large and leave so little for the rest of us,” said host Chris Vernon. “I am beyond pumped to partner with Direct Auto & Life Insurance for my upcoming live stream show."

Each week, Direct Auto & Life Insurance will present a special feature during the show where Chris Vernon will direct fans’ attention to the Grizzlies player or national sports figure of the week. In addition, Direct Auto & Life Insurance will be engaging fans at every Grizzlies home game by providing one Terrace Level fan and a guest a special “Direct to the Floor” in-game experience. One lucky winner and a guest will have an up close opportunity to watch their favorite Grizzlies players warm-up during halftime on the court. Grizzlies fans will also get the chance to participate in special promotions and events at all 15 Direct Auto & Life Insurance locations across the greater Memphis area.

“Grind City Media is thrilled to enter into a partnership with Direct Auto & Life Insurance to present The Chris Vernon Show,” said Jason Wexler, Memphis Grizzlies President of Business Operations. “Together, we are excited to bring live audio and video content to all sports fans throughout the Mid-South directly from our newly constructed Grind City Media Studio right here at FedExForum.”

