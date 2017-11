Tune in at 5 PM for the ‘The Fight for Equality: Title IX@45' panel discussion featuring honorees WNBA stars, Allison Feaster and Tina Thompson and Track and Field Olympic Gold Medalist, Rochelle Stevens. The panel discussion is part of a two-day Girls' Summit event that will introduce girls and young women to career opportunities available through competitive sports.

