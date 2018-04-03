MikeCheck on Grizzlies: Resilient Brooks closing in on latest goal to become first Grizz rookie in decade to play all 82

NEW ORLEANS – As a team trainer approached with two huge bags of ice after Tuesday’s practice at the Smoothie King Center, Dillon Brooks made a small request as he rushed to change shoes.

“Let me finish this up first,” Brooks asked the trainer.

Request denied.

The two ice bags were immediately placed on Brooks’ knees, which were then tightly wrapped in massive swabs of adhesive tape to keep everything in place. In essence, the cooling-down period had begun. The scene was symbolic: the process of maintaining Brooks’ health is non-negotiable.

As a disappointing Grizzlies’ season drags toward the finish line, Brooks is pushing forward with a clear purpose with five games remaining, including Wednesday’s stop in New Orleans to face the Pelicans. Barring a setback over the next week, the first-year swingman is within reach of becoming the franchise’s first rookie in a decade to play in all 82 regular-season games.

That would be no small feat, considering the controversial and injury-riddled season the Grizzlies have had on their way toward missing the playoffs for the first time in eight years. Brooks, the 45th overall pick in the second round out of Oregon, has already distinguished himself as one of the biggest bargains in last June’s draft.

Heading into Wednesday’s game against New Orleans, he joins Boston’s Jayson Tatum as the only rookies to play in each of their respective team’s games this season. Now, Brooks is motivated to finish the job by, well, running through the 82-game, regular-season finish line.

That’s the other goal I had since coming back from the (mid-February) All-Star break. And I wanted to just learn all I can about what it takes to take care of my body – make it feel good when I go into games, and also take care of it after games. You don’t see a lot of rookies, or players overall, play all 82. So I’m just trying to do something different.

-- Dillon Brooks

“That’s my goal: to play in every one of them,” Brooks told Grind City Media after Tuesday’s practice as the Grizzlies prepare to wrap up a three-game trip. “That’s the other goal I had since coming back from the (mid-February) All-Star break. And I wanted to just learn all I can about what it takes to take care of my body – make it feel good when I go into games, and also take care of it after games. You don’t see a lot of rookies, or players overall, play all 82. So I’m just trying to do something different.”

It’s the latest of a number of milestones Brooks has set – and reached – this season. He initially entered training camp after a solid showing in the Las Vegas Summer League aiming to secure a rotation spot on a veteran-laden team. Brooks checked off that first box quickly, and played his way into a starting job barely three weeks into the season as the Grizzlies’ primary perimeter defender.

Then, he set his sights on All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles. Brooks snagged a spot on the World Team that ended up winning the Rookie Sophomore Challenge against the USA squad of young talent. Now, the next ambition is to make it through all the Grizzlies have faced this season – still on his feet.

After Wednesday, Memphis closes out with home games Friday against the Kings and Sunday against the Pistons before wrapping up on the road next week against the Timberwolves and Thunder. Should Brooks get through those matchups, he would become the team’s first rookie to accomplish that feat since current teammate Marc Gasol and O.J. Mayo went wire to wire as rookies in the 2008-09 season. Gasol, who said he had to be reminded Tuesday he played all 82 games as a rookie, has been most impressed by Brooks’ drive that has fueled him throughout a tough season.

“The style of basketball we’re playing right now puts him in a lot of different situations, but what I like the most is his competitive nature,” Gasol said of Brooks. “He competes. Now, he has the ball way too much in his hands and he’s having to make a lot of decisions he’s maybe not ready for. But that’s just the circumstance we’re in right now, and the situation we’ve put ourselves in with everything.”

Brooks is coming off one of his better outings of the season. He finished with 28 points, six rebounds and four assists in Sunday’s loss in Portland, which was only the third time in franchise history a rookie posted at least those numbers in those statistical categories.

It was an impressive start to April on the heels of a March that was Brooks’ most aggressive month of the season. He averaged 14.8 points on nearly 13 shots a game as the team committed more playing time and extensive roles to younger players over the final stretch of the season. The lessons have come amid plenty of losses, with Memphis (21-56 overall) having dropped 19 of its past 20 on the road.

If nothing else, Brooks has built some resolve. He could become the sixth rookie in team history to play all 82 games, and his 2,204 total minutes place him firmly in seventh among Grizzlies’ rookies all time. Those minutes this season were also ranked seventh among all NBA rookies entering April.

“It speaks a lot to his character and his mental toughness,” Grizzlies interim coach J.B. Bickerstaff said of Brooks. “He’s had a lot of moments where he’s had some adversity and had to figure out a way to claw out it. And Dillon has always figured out a way. Knock on wood that he does stay healthy, but it’s a big-time thing. A lot of guys don’t want to play all 82 anymore. So it tells you who he is as a person.”

Bickerstaff has worked as an NBA assistant or interim coach since 2004 and hasn’t come across many incoming players who match Brooks’ hunger, versatility and attention to detail. Each element has improved by the month this season.

For him, the biggest thing he’s had to deal with is (mental focus) for 48 minutes and for 82 games, and understanding where his focus has to lie. From a professionalism standpoint, he’s ready to go, he’s prepared, he watches his film, he studies the game. So that’s never been an issue with him.

-- J.B. Bickerstaff

“As crazy as it sounds, he’s been one of the most mature rookies I’ve ever been around,” Bickerstaff continued. “For him, the biggest thing he’s had to deal with is (mental focus) for 48 minutes and for 82 games, and understanding where his focus has to lie. From a professionalism standpoint, he’s ready to go, he’s prepared, he watches his film, he studies the game. So that’s never been an issue with him.”

Grizzlies guard Mario Chalmers remembers when he was in a similar situation in Miami, where as a second-round pick in 2008, he became the first rookie in Heat history to play and start all 82 games. He sees some of the same characteristics, including mental and physical toughness, in Brooks this season.

“Just the grind it took,” Chalmers pointed out. “Coming in at that age, you’re young, full of energy and you think you can go all day. But you learn on the fly how to take care of your body, eat right and make sure you’re getting a good rest. Dillon has been doing that all year, so he deserves to keep it going. When you finally make it here (in the NBA), it’s a dream come true, because you’re at the stage you always wanted to be. So you just want to take advantage of everything and compete every night.”

The rookie streak for Brooks could have ended soon after it began. He played through knee soreness for weeks after moving into the starting lineup in November, but was able to overcome it with treatment. Brooks didn’t want to take a chance on relinquishing his spot back then.

It’s that same mindset and spirit that push him forward now.

Some sage advice along the way has helped.

“When we get days off (between games), take them off (and) don’t play basketball,” Brooks said of the valuable lessons he’s learned. “Just study the game and take mental notes. That’s one of the big things Mike (Conley) and Marc have taught me – how to take mental notes. Think about the game before you get on the floor. And afterward, watch film so you can get a better idea of what you’re going to face.”

Despite all the success he had in college – a Final Four run last year and being named Pac-12 Player of the Year – there was nothing to fully prepare Brooks for the rigors of the 82-game NBA schedule.

He’s not ashamed to admit as much.

You just have to go as you go and try to get used to it, honestly. Find ways to keep yourself in the best shape and condition day by day and week by week. And just try to keep going and going from there.

-- Dillon Brooks

“Nah, you can’t really see this coming until you get here,” Brooks said. “You just have to go as you go and try to get used to it, honestly. Find ways to keep yourself in the best shape and condition day by day and week by week. And just try to keep going and going from there.”

Brooks has been going strong all season.

He can spot the finish line from here.

