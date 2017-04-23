Grizzlies announce Game 6 ticket on sale date & Game 5 Watch Party details

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced tickets for Game 6 of the Western Conference First Round series against the San Antonio Spurs will be available for purchase on Monday, April 24 at 1 p.m. CT. The Grizzlies also announced the TV and radio schedules and details for Game 5 with the Grizzlies Bud Light Playoff Watch Party and festivities to be held at The Trophy Room in Collierville on Tuesday, April 25 at 8 p.m. CT. The Grizzlies’ 2017 playoffs are presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Authentic playoff tickets for First Round, Game 6 set for Thursday, April 27 at FedExForum, are available at all Ticketmaster outlets, the FedExForum Box Office, by calling 1-800-4-NBA-TIX, or going online to Grizzlies.com or ticketmaster.com, which all offer a safe and convenient way for fans to access all levels of tickets throughout the regular season and playoffs. Game 6 tip-off time and broadcast details will be announced at a later date.

The Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs are currently tied 2-2 in a best-of-seven series with Game 5 slated for an 8 p.m. CT tip-off this Tuesday in San Antonio. The Game 5 Bud Light Playoff Watch Party will start at 8 p.m. CT at The Trophy Room in Collierville with the Grizzlies Claw Crew in attendance to rally the crowd and give away prizes during timeouts and breaks throughout the game.

Game 5 will be broadcast by FOX Sports Southeast with the Grizzlies LIVE! Pregame Show to begin at 7:30 p.m. CT. Check your local listings for details. Fans can also tune in to 92.9 FM ESPN to listen to all the action.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2017 NBA Playoff tickets or guarantee their 2017 NBA Playoff tickets with 2017/18 Season Tickets can do so by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com. For more information on the Grizzlies, visit grizzlies.com, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter (@memgrizz).