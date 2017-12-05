FOX Sports Southeast and FOX Sports Tennessee assigned new and additional HD channel numbers on Xfinity

FOX Sports Southeast and FOX Sports Tennessee have been assigned new and additional HD channel numbers on Xfinity systems in Tennessee. In the Memphis and Chattanooga markets, FOX Sports Southeast can additionally be found on channel 1251 and FOX Sports Tennessee can be found on channel 1250 as part of Xfinity’s “channel neighborhoods” organized by programming category. While in the Nashville and Knoxville markets, FOX Sports Southeast can exclusively be found on channel 1251 and FOX Sports Tennessee on channel 1250, respectively.

Channel changes will take place no later than Thursday, December 7, and current channels from 1-999 will remain as is. Please see the chart below for Xfinity channel numbers by market for FOX Sports Tennessee and FOX Sports Southeast:

Xfinity Market FOX Sports Southeast (Memphis Grizzlies, Atlanta Braves, Atlanta United, Atlanta Hawks*, Atlanta Dream, ACC) FOX Sports Tennessee (Nashville Predators, Atlanta Braves, Atlanta United, Atlanta Dream, ACC) Memphis 831 and 1251 830 and 1250 Nashville 1251 1250 Chattanooga 402 and 1251 401 and 1250 Knoxville 1251 1250

*Excludes Memphis DMA

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2017/18 Season Tickets can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com. Single Game Tickets are available for purchase at the FedExForum Box Office, all Ticketmaster locations, Ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX. For more information on the Grizzlies, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter (@memgrizz).

About Fox Sports Tennessee and Fox Sports Southeast

The FOX Sports regional networks serving the Southeast – FOX Sports South, FOX Sports Carolinas, FOX Sports Tennessee and FOX Sports Southeast – collectively reach more than 13 million households across seven states. They are the television home of the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Dream, Atlanta Hawks, Atlanta United, Carolina Hurricanes, Charlotte Hornets, Memphis Grizzlies, Nashville Predators, Cincinnati Reds, Indiana Pacers, New Orleans Pelicans, St. Louis Cardinals, UEFA Champions League and Bundesliga, as well as the Atlantic Coast Conference, Big 12 Conference, and Big East Conference. Combined, the networks televise nearly 1,400 live events each year. For more information, please visit FOXSportsSouth.com, FOXSportsTennessee.com, and FOXSportsCarolinas.com.