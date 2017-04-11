The Fourth Bluff and the City of Memphis partner to launch ‘RiverPlay’ pop up park at Memphis Riverfront

The Fourth Bluff, City of Memphis, Riverfront Development Corporation and the Downtown Memphis Commission along with the Memphis Grizzlies, have partnered to launch a temporary public recreation space, dubbed RiverPlay, at Mississippi River Park in the Fourth Bluff this coming May.

The Fourth Bluff, a four block area of the riverfront within the Promenade, is a new project aimed to revitalize parts of the Mississippi River Front. The RiverPlay pop up park will include a variety of amenities including playing fields, basketball courts, a skating rink and spaces for mobile food vendors and will be open through August 2017.

“RiverPlay is a natural extension of the Memphis Grizzlies’ ongoing community investment strategy, which is focused on community outreach, education and healthy lifestyles for Memphis’ youth,” says Diane Terrell, Vice President of Community Investment and Executive Director of the Memphis Grizzlies Foundation. “The Grizzlies are proud to partner with the Fourth Bluff team on this great project and look forward to welcoming Memphians of all ages to the riverfront all summer long.”

A part of Reimagining The Civic Commons, a partnership of the JPB Foundation, the Knight Foundation, the Kresge Foundation and the Rockefeller Foundation, the Fourth Bluff seeks to provide environmental sustainability through connecting parks and public spaces within the city. Memphis is one of five cities included in the nationwide initiative.

“Memphis has the best natural riverfront in the country, and it is important to find ways to make the most out of every square inch of these remarkable public spaces,” says Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland. “As our downtown core continues to develop and welcome new residents, workers and visitors all the time, programs like Fourth Bluff and innovative projects like RiverPlay illuminate exactly why our riverfront is so special.”

Construction on the summer pop up park will begin on April 22 with details of an opening celebration to be announced in May.

