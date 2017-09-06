“Food Truck Fridays at FedExForum” to return Fridays in September

Annual Food Truck Fridays are returning to FedExForum starting September 8 and running every Friday from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. through September 29.

During these select dates, local food trucks will be parked on the FedExForum Plaza offering their custom creations to the downtown lunch crowd. Participants can experience the mobile food movement and beat the Memphis heat with covered seating on the outdoor plaza while enjoying music from a live DJ. The Claw Crew will also be out on the plaza to offer lunchgoers a chance to win Grizzlies prizes. For attendees interested in test driving Season Tickets to Memphis Grizzlies games this season, arena escorts will be on hand to assist.

Below is the schedule for this year’s Food Truck Fridays at FedExForum:

September 8 Polar Tropical Ice

Awesome Dogs

Kabob Street Grill

Mei Mei Stix

MemPops September 15 A Southern Delight

Eat at Eric’s

Delish Dessert

Stickem Food Truck

MemPops