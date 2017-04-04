Memphis Grizzlies’ First Round Playoff tickets for Home Games 1 & 2 go on sale Saturday, April 8 at 10 a.m.

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that tickets for Home Games 1 and 2 of the First Round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs will be available for purchase on Saturday, April 8 at 10 a.m. The Grizzlies 2017 Playoffs are presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Authentic playoff tickets for First Round, Home Games 1 and 2, are available at all Ticketmaster outlets, the FedExForum Box Office, by calling 1-800-4-NBA-TIX, or going online to Grizzlies.com or ticketmaster.com, which all offer a safe and convenient way for fans to access all levels of tickets throughout the regular season and playoffs.

For Grizzlies MVPs, a playoff presale opportunity will begin on Friday, April 7 at 10 a.m. For added security, an e-mail will be delivered to the Account Holder on Thursday, April 6 containing a presale password. There will be a limit of 8 tickets per game per purchase. In order to provide the most secure access to tickets, each password is linked to the individual account and is good for one-time use.

For non-Grizzlies MVPs, a presale opportunity will be available starting at noon on Friday, April 7 to Grizzlies’ e-news subscribers and recipients of the FedExForum Event Alert e-mail communications, or by connection with FedExForum and the Grizzlies on Twitter (@FedExForum & @memgrizz) or by ‘liking’ FedExForum and the Grizzlies on Facebook.

Dates and times of home playoff games for the Grizzlies, who are making their franchise-record seventh consecutive NBA Playoffs appearance, will be announced following the end of the 2016-17 regular season. Entering this season, only the San Antonio Spurs (19 straight), and Atlanta Hawks (nine) had longer active postseason streaks than Memphis. Coming off 25 straight home playoff game sellouts, fans are encouraged to guarantee their tickets before the public on-sale by purchasing 2017-18 Season Tickets. Season tickets start at just $9 per game.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase tickets to any of the Grizzlies’ remaining contests of the 2016/17 season or guarantee their 2017 NBA Playoff tickets with 2017/18 Season Tickets can do so by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com. For more information on the Grizzlies, visit grizzlies.com, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter (@memgrizz).