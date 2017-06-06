Casting Call: Grizzlies to host tryouts at Landers Center on Sunday, July 9 for Entertainment Team positions for 2017-18 season

The Memphis Grizzlies will host open tryouts at Landers Center in Southaven on Sunday, July 9, for the next performers to join their live entertainment teams. Like the Grizz Girls, presented by Horseshoe Casino, Grizzlies’ live entertainment squads will perform at all Grizzlies home games and represent the team at promotional and community events in Memphis and the surrounding region. An open casting call is out for performers of all ages and backgrounds for the following groups: Grizzlies Grannies & Grandpas, Grizzline, Blue Bunch and Claw Crew.

Grizzlies Live Entertainment Team Auditions Schedule:

TEAM TIME DATE LOCATION Blue Bunch 8 a.m. registration Sunday, July 9 Landers Center Grizzline 10 a.m. registration Sunday, July 9 Landers Center Claw Crew 1 p.m. registration Sunday, July 9 Landers Center Grannies & Grandpas 3 p.m. registration Sunday, July 9 Landers Center

Claw Crew auditions will include positions for both the Memphis Grizzlies and Memphis Hustle, the Grizzlies’ new D-League affiliate team set to begin play at Landers Center this coming 2017-18 season. For the Grizzlies’ dance-specific tryouts such as Grannies & Grandpas and Blue Bunch, audition clinics and prep classes are available for interested applicants who want to learn the tryout routines early. Prep classes and audition clinics will be held on the following dates at SubRoy Studios: (2435 Whitten Road; Memphis, TN 38133).

