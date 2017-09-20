Grizzlies announce 2017-18 broadcast schedule

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that FOX Sports Southeast will televise a total of 85 games during the 2017-18 season, including for the first time three preseason contests and a record 82 regular season games. Each Grizzlies game on FOX Sports Southeast will be presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners. For the fourth consecutive season, all 82 regular season Grizzlies games will be available on local television.

FOX Sports Southeast’s coverage will begin with the Grizzlies’ first preseason matchup on Monday, Oct. 2 when the Grizzlies host the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. CT at FedExForum. Regular season coverage tips-off on Wednesday, Oct. 18 when the Grizzlies take on Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins and the New Orleans Pelicans at 7 p.m. CT at FedExForum. Coverage on FOX Sports Southeast of the regular season opener begins at 6 p.m. with a special one-hour edition of the Grizzlies LIVE pre-game show presented by Mid-South Ford Dealers.

Games will be available on FOX Sports GO, a free app that provides live streaming video of Memphis Grizzlies games through select programming distributors, as well as other FOX Sports programming. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store.

In addition, the Grizzlies’ flagship station, 92.9 FM ESPN Radio, is back and will carry all five Grizzlies preseason games and all 82 regular season games, featuring play-by-play broadcaster Eric Hasseltine and analysts Hank McDowell, Elliot Perry and Grind City Media’s Michael Wallace. Coverage begins with the pregame show 30 minutes before tip-off hosted by Gary Darby. Fans can tune-in to the broadcast via radio at 92.9 FM/680 AM or download the Official Grizzlies Mobile App and listen live every game night.

Play-by-play broadcaster Pete Pranica returns for his 14th season as television voice of the Grizzlies, joined for the eighth season by analyst Brevin Knight and for the 11th season by sideline reporter Rob Fischer. Grizzlies LIVE, presented by Mid-South Ford Dealers, the pregame and postgame show for all 82 regular season telecasts, will be hosted by Rob Fischer alongside Brevin Knight with Grind City Media’s Chris Vernon joining the crew for the fifth straight season for all 41 home telecasts. Michael Wallace, entering his second season, will join the booth for various broadcasts, while analyst Sean Tuohy, entering his 12th season, also will add pregame commentary and analysis throughout the season.

In addition to the preseason opener on Oct. 2 against the Orlando Magic, FOX Sports Southeast will televise preseason exhibitions on Monday, Oct. 9 against the Atlanta Hawks at McCamish Pavilion on the campus of Georgia Tech; and Friday, Oct. 13 against the New Orleans Pelicans at FedExForum. The Grizzlies are scheduled to make four national television appearances during the season (one preseason and three regular season) with the 16th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Game on TNT and three contests on ESPN, including a preseason tilt on Wednesday, Oct. 11 against the Houston Rockets at 8:30 p.m. at FedExForum. Grizzlies game telecasts on FOX Sports Southeast will reach more than 5.9 million households throughout Tennessee and Kentucky, as well as parts of Alabama and Mississippi. Grizzlies fans can find exclusive game-day photos, videos and features on FOX Sports Southeast’s team-specific Twitter handle @GrizzliesOnFSSE . Additional Grizzlies content can be found on FOXSportsTennessee.com Instagram and Facebook

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies by purchasing 2017-18 Season Tickets, 6-, 12- and 22-Game Packs can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or by going online to grizzlies.com. For more information on the Grizzlies, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter (@memgrizz).

October Mon. 2 ORLANDO 7 pm FSSE Wed. 4 @ Philadelphia 6 pm - Mon. 9 @ Atlanta 6:30 pm FSSE Wed. 11 HOUSTON 7 pm ESPN Fri. 13 NEW ORLEANS 7 pm FSSE Wed. 18 NEW ORLEANS 7 pm FSSE Sat. 21 GOLDEN STATE 7 pm FSSE Mon. 23 @ Houston 7 pm FSSE Wed. 25 @ Dallas 7:30 pm FSSE Thu. 26 DALLAS 7 pm FSSE Sat. 28 HOUSTON 7 pm FSSE Mon. 30 CHARLOTTE 7 pm FSSE

November Wed. 1 ORLANDO 7 pm FSSE Sat. 4 @ L.A. Clippers 2:30 pm FSSE Sun. 5 @ L.A. Lakers 8:30 pm FSSE Tue. 7 @ Portland 9 pm FSSE Sat. 11 @ Houston 7 pm FSSE Mon. 13 @ Milwaukee 7 pm FSSE Wed. 15 INDIANA 7 pm FSSE Sat. 18 HOUSTON 7 pm FSSE Mon. 20 PORTLAND 7 pm FSSE Wed. 22 DALLAS 7 pm FSSE Fri. 24 @ Denver 8 pm FSSE Sun. 26 BROOKLYN 5 pm FSSE Wed. 29 @ San Antonio 7:30 pm FSSE

December Fri. 1 SAN ANTONIO 7 pm FSSE Sat. 2 @ Cleveland 6:30 pm FSSE Mon. 4 MINNESOTA 7 pm FSSE Wed. 6 @ New York 6:30 pm FSSE Fri. 8 TORONTO 7 pm FSSE Sat. 9 OKLAHOMA CITY 8 pm FSSE Mon. 11 MIAMI 7 pm FSSE Wed. 13 @ Washington 6 pm FSSE Fri. 15 ATLANTA 7 pm FSSE Sat. 16 BOSTON 8 pm FSSE Wed. 20 @ Golden State 9:30 pm FSSE Thu. 21 @ Phoenix 8 pm FSSE Sat. 23 L.A. CLIPPERS 7 pm FSSE Tue. 26 @ Phoenix 8 pm FSSE Wed. 27 @ L.A. Lakers 9:30 pm FSSE Sat. 30 @ Golden State 7:30 pm FSSE Sun. 31 @ Sacramento 6 pm FSSE

January Tue. 2 @ L.A. Clippers 9:30 pm FSSE Fri. 5 WASHINGTON 8:30 pm FSSE/ESPN Wed. 10 NEW ORLEANS 7 pm FSSE Fri. 12 @ Denver 8 pm FSSE Mon. 15 L.A. LAKERS 4:30 pm FSSE/TNT Wed. 17 NEW YORK 7 pm FSSE Fri. 19 SACRAMENTO 7 pm FSSE Sat. 20 @ New Orleans 6 pm FSSE Mon. 22 PHILADELPHIA 7 pm FSSE Wed. 24 SAN ANTONIO 7 pm FSSE Fri. 26 L.A. CLIPPERS 7 pm FSSE Mon. 29 PHOENIX 7 pm FSSE Wed. 31 @ Indiana 6 pm FSSE

February Thu. 1 @ Detroit 6 pm FSSE Sun. 4 @ Toronto 11 am FSSE Tue. 6 @ Atlanta 6:30 pm FSSE Wed. 7 UTAH 7 pm FSSE Sun. 11 @ Oklahoma City 6 pm FSSE Wed. 14 OKLAHOMA CITY 7 pm FSSE Fri. 23 CLEVELAND 7 pm FSSE Sat. 24 @ Miami 6:30 pm FSSE Mon. 26 @ Boston 6:30 pm FSSE Wed. 28 PHOENIX 7 pm FSSE

March Fri. 2 DENVER 7 pm FSSE Sat. 3 @ Orlando 6 pm FSSE Mon. 5 @ San Antonio 7:30 pm FSSE Wed. 7 @ Chicago 7 pm FSSE Fri. 9 UTAH 7 pm FSSE Sat. 10 @ Dallas 7:30 pm FSSE Mon. 12 MILWAUKEE 7 pm FSSE Thu. 15 CHICAGO 7 pm FSSE Sat. 17 DENVER 7 pm FSSE Mon. 19 @ Brooklyn 6:30 pm FSSE Wed. 21 @ Philadelphia 6 pm FSSE Thu. 22 @ Charlotte 6 pm FSSE Sat. 24 L.A. LAKERS 7 pm FSSE Mon. 26 @ Minnesota 7 pm FSSE Wed. 28 PORTLAND 7 pm FSSE Fri. 30 @ Utah 8 pm FSSE