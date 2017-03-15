Grizzlies assign Deyonta Davis to Iowa Energy

Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced the team has assigned center Deyonta Davis to the Iowa Energy, the Grizzlies’ NBA Development League affiliate.

Davis (6-11, 237) has appeared in six games (five starts) for the Energy this season and averaged 10.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.17 blocks in 23.7 minutes. The 20-year-old has come off the bench in all 29 off his appearances for the Grizzlies during his rookie season and averaged 1.9 points and 1.8 rebounds in 6.6 minutes.

A native of Muskegon, Mich., Davis was drafted by the Boston Celtics in the second round (31st overall) of the 2016 NBA Draft following his freshman season at Michigan State University. His rights were then traded to the Grizzlies on draft night along with the rights to Rade Zagorac (35th) for a future first round draft pick.

