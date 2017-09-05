Grizzlies to hold 2017 Training Camp in Memphis from Sept. 26-29

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that the team will hold Grizzlies 2017 Training Camp presented by Mid-South Ford Dealers at the Grizzlies Built Ford Tough Training Facility at FedExForum from Sept. 26-29. Before beginning training camp, the Grizzlies will hold their annual Media Day on Monday, Sept. 25 at FedExForum with coaches, players and select members of the front office.

This marks the 11th time since relocating from Vancouver in 2001 that the Grizzlies have held their training camp in Memphis. The team has also hosted camp in Barcelona, Spain (2003), Malaga, Spain (2007), Birmingham, Alabama (2009), Nashville, Tennessee (2013), San Diego, California (2014) and Santa Barbara, California (2015).

On Saturday, Sept. 30 from noon-2 p.m. at the Mid-South Fair, the Grizzlies will host an Open Practice and Scrimmage at the Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi. This full-team scrimmage will be Grizz Nation’s first look at the 2017-18 Memphis Grizzlies, including fan favorites Mike Conley and Marc Gasol. Conducted by head coach David Fizdale, the Open Practice and Scrimmage will also include entertainment teams such as the Grizz Girls and Claw Crew. The Open Practice and Scrimmage is free to the public and fans in attendance will receive a voucher for a Grizzlies 2017 preseason game and a Memphis Hustle 2017-18 regular season game.

Coming off seven consecutive playoff appearances, a franchise record, the Grizzlies will tip-off the 2017-18 regular season hosting 2016-17 First Team All-NBA center Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins and the New Orleans Pelicans at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at FedExForum. The Grizzlies’ five-game preseason slate tips-off at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 2 against the Orlando Magic at FedExForum. The team will also host exhibition tilts on Wednesday, Oct. 11 against the Houston Rockets and Friday, Oct. 13 against the Pelicans.

