Grizzlies 2017 Media Day recap

Outtakes from Grizz Media Day
Check out some of the best outtakes from Grizzlies Media Day with Digital Content Reporter Alexis Morgan.
2017 Grizzlies Media Day
| 02:10
Behind the scenes at Grizzlies media day
Digital Content Reporter Alexis Morgan takes you behind the scenes at media day as the 2017-18 season begins.
| 02:21
2017 Grizzlies Media Day: Deyonta Davis
2nd year center Deyonta Davis talks to Grind City Media about his Summer League play and goals for the new season.
| 05:55
2017 Grizzlies Media Day: Dillion Brooks
Mike and Chris speak with Dillion Brooks about the importance of nutrition, summer league and what role he plans to crave out on the Grizzlies roster.
| 08:07
2017 Grizzlies Media Day: Wade Baldwin
Grind City Media talks to Wade Baldwin about his offseason moves, high school sports and getting ready for the upcoming season.
| 08:49
2017 Grizzlies Media Day: Brandan Wright
Grind City Media talks to big man Brandan Wright about fatherhood, adjusting to fast-paced offense and heading into his first Grizzlies training camp uninjured.
| 10:32
2017 Grizzlies Media Day: Coach Fizdale
Coach Fizdale discusses the starting lineup and competition, excitement about adding multi-dimensional players with shooting skills and more with Michael Wallace and Chris Vernon.
| 12:47
2017 Grizzlies Media Day: Mike Conley
Mike talks with Michael Wallace and Chris Vernon about hanging out with Kanye this summer, the next step in his leadership of the team and more.
| 10:41
2017 Grizzlies Media Day: Marc Gasol
Marc joins Grind City Media's Michael Wallace and Chris Vernon to talk about keys to his conditioning in the off-season, the upcoming season and more.
| 08:23
2017 Grizzlies Media Day: Mario Chalmers
Rio returns! Mike and Chris talk with Chalmers about his path back to Memphis and the upcoming season.
| 08:10
2017 Grizzlies Media Day: Ben McLemore
Ben talks with the Grind City Media crew about his accident, being ahead of schedule in his recovery, and readiness to return to the court.
| 05:45
2017 Grizzlies Media Day: Chandler Parsons
Chandler joins Grind City Media's Michael Wallace and Chris Vernon to talk about mentoring young players, shares stories of his mentors, talks about his health and excitement about playing during Training Camp and the upcoming season.
| 07:10
2017 Grizzlies Media Day: Tyreke Evans
Tyreke chats with Michael Wallace and Chris Vernon about returning to Memphis, beating Mike Conley in a shooting contest and Coach Fizdale's vision for him with the team.
| 08:36
2017 Grizzlies Media Day: Jarell Martin
Jarell Martin talks to Grind City Media about his mindset heading into training camp, off season training and expanding his range.
| 04:46
2017 Grizzlies Media Day: James Ennis
James Ennis sits down with Grind City Media to discuss his role on the team during the upcoming season, playing small ball, and the dynamic of the new locker room changes.
| 08:13
2017 Grizzlies Media Day: Wayne Selden
Michael Wallace and Chris Vernon talk to Wayne Selden regarding his offseason moves at Harvard, standout Summer League performance and outlook heading into training camp this upcoming season.
| 06:07
2017 Grizzlies Media Day: Kobi Simmons
Grind City Media talks to rookie Kobi Simmons about his year at Arizona, first Summer League and excitement for the new NBA season.
| 03:57
2017 Grizzlies Media Day: Rade Zagorac
Mike and Chris talk to Rade about the new challenge of playing against NBA players, tempo of play and jumping into his first season.
| 06:16
2017 Grizzlies Media Day: Vince Hunter
Vince Hunter speaks about taking advantage of the opportunity to play with the Memphis Grizzlies and Hustle, also how he looks forward to strengthening the relationship with his teammate Kobi Simmons.
| 01:37
2017 Grizzlies Media Day: Ivan Rabb
Grind City Media talks to rookie Ivan Rabb about his excitement before his first training camp and discuss goals heading into the 2017-18 season.
| 09:11
2017 Grizzlies Media Day: Andrew Harrison
Mike and Chris sit down with guard Andrew Harrison as they discuss the competition on the squad for a backup point guard role.
| 05:47
Grizzlies 2017 Media Day recap
Watch highlights from the Grizzlies' 2017 Media Day interviews as Grind City Media's Michael Wallace and Chris Vernon chat live with Coach Fizdale and the team.
