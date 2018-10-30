Dunk HQ: Countdown of the best slams of 2018-19

(Oct. 30) -- We're so glad to have you back!

You, the fan. You, the NBA season. And especially you, the dunk.

With two weeks already under our NBA season belt, the dunks are coming in at a furious pace. If flashy, high-flying, posterizing slams get you going, you're in the right place. Like in years past, the Dunk HQ will be the home of a running ranking of the best jams on the season.

To kick things off at the top of this campaign, we begin with the guy who dubbed himself "the best player in the game". While the jury still may be out on that bold proclamation, he's got a firm No. 1 grip in these parts ...

* * *