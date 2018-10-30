Dunk HQ: Countdown of the best slams of 2018-19

(Oct. 30) -- We're so glad to have you back!
You, the fan. You, the NBA season. And especially you, the dunk.
With two weeks already under our NBA season belt, the dunks are coming in at a furious pace. If flashy, high-flying, posterizing slams get you going, you're in the right place. Like in years past, the Dunk HQ will be the home of a running ranking of the best jams on the season.
To kick things off at the top of this campaign, we begin with the guy who dubbed himself "the best player in the game". While the jury still may be out on that bold proclamation, he's got a firm No. 1 grip in these parts ...
* * *
1. Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans | Oct. 26 vs. Nets
Just as Nets big man Jarrett Allen was letting us know that he's here, Anthony Davis reminds us that he's been doing this highlight thing for a while now. This thunderous poster also gives us the opportunity to introduce the Dunk HQ's "DJ Crew". The "Don't Jump Crew" is an exclusive club made up of players, like Davis, that defenders should avoid jumping with at all costs, lest something like this Brow Bomb should occur.
2. Derrick Jones, Jr., Miami Heat | Oct. 20 vs. Hornets
If you're an "NBA 2K19" gamer, you're probably familiar with the trampolines in the cages. We could be wrong, but we don't think American Airlines Arena has any of those built into their floor. Not that Derrick Jones, Jr. needs one or anything like that.
3. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers | Oct. 18 vs. Blazers
LeBron's Lakers debut had everyone on the edge of their seats. The energy was uncontainable during a string of dunks in the opening moments. If the "DJ Crew" ever constructed a statue for one of its members, it'd be hard to argue against LeBron's famous wind-up slam.
4. Al-Farouq Aminu, Portland Trail Blazers | Oct. 18 vs. Lakers
For good and wacky reasons, JaVale McGee certainly has made a name for himself in the NBA. It appears he wants to add dunk stopper to his growing legacy by taking on all comers at the rim this season, "DJ Crew" or not. Al-Farouq Aminu got the best of McGee, but how many more tests will the Lakers' big man take on?
5. Lonzo Ball, Los Angeles Lakers | Oct. 24 vs. Suns
This has to be what the Lakers are envisioning for their reinvention of "Showtime." The millennial version is clearly off and running the break.
6. Domantis Sabonis, Indiana Pacers | Oct. 24 vs. Spurs
By the looks of his immediate reaction, it's not clear if Davis Bertans knew what hit him.
7. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks | Oct. 24 vs. Sixers
The windmill jam has been one of the "Greek Freak's" go-to open-court slams. We'll never get tired of seeing them.
8. James Harden, Houston Rockets | Oct. 20 vs. Lakers
So someone else did challenge JaVale McGee. And it's none other than reigning Kia MVP James Harden. Challengers, 2. McGee, 0.
9. Allonzo Trier, New York Knicks | Oct. 17 vs. Hawks
He may be playing on a two-way contract with the Knicks, but its a one-way flight to the basket that lands Allonzo Trier on the countdown as the first representative of this season's rookie class.
10. De'Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings | Oct. 24 vs. Grizzlies
I got my first dunk of the season tonight! 🤗— De'Aaron Fox (@swipathefox) October 25, 2018
Now that's how you get the season started on the right foot.