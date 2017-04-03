After Malik Monk, questions abound for 2017's shooting guard prospects

Smaller guys have to figure out a way to get their shots off against taller guys from the time they’re kids. Monk is no different.

“He’s got a unique NBA release,” a Pacific Division scouting man said. “If he’s going against a taller guy, he’s still going to be able to lean back and get the shot off. Not every player can do that. I think as he becomes stronger, gets his legs stronger, he’s going to be an even better player. I think he’s got a chance to be noticeably better. He’s got the pedigree. He’s obviously played in a big-time program, with the spotlight primarily on him a lot. I thought he handled it well…at the beginning of the year I thought he’d be the best prospect on his team, and I don’t think that’s changed for most people.”

Monk had to do a lot for Kentucky, but if he gets to a team with more talent, he’ll get more open looks -- and that’s a wrap.

Although he may be slight of build, Malik Monk has a super-sized scoring touch.

There have been two guards in recent years of similar size to Monk who’ve done well in the NBA. Sleepy Floyd played 12 NBA seasons and made an All-Star team for Golden State. Cuttino Mobley played a decade, mostly on good teams in Houston and with the LA Clippers. And Monta Ellis is still going strong a dozen years into his career, including monster scoring seasons with the Warriors (a 25.5 points per game clip in 2009-10 being the highlight).

But at 6-foot-3, and far less than the 200 pounds at which he’s listed by Kentucky, Monk’s build as a potential pro causes some concerns, even in a league that’s downsizing at almost every position. He was on the ball some at Kentucky but no one expects him to make a living in the NBA as a point guard.

“I would be nervous if I drafted Monk in the top four,” said a Northwest Division scout. “If you draft a guy up there, top seven, top eight, you kind of think you want to start him. And he’s that type of talent. (But) I don’t think he can start. He’s too small. I would be really concerned if he was my starting two guard—ever. I think he’s like a Monta Ellis type guy, which is really good—Monta had a lot of years where he played well. But his team never won when he started at the two. I’d rather have him be my Jamal Crawford (off the bench). You could still get him 30 minutes.”

And at the other end, Monk would, many nights, likely have to defend the other team’s point guard in cross-matches, which could present a problem if his team’s point guard is also small.

“I think he’ll be all right even though he’s 6-3,” a Northwest Division personnel man said. “I think what’s going to hurt him is not necessarily his size, but he’s awful thin. He might get bumped around defensively more so than offensively. I think coaches like him because of his ability to catch and shoot it coming off of screens, his ability space the floor and knock down long NBA jumper. He’s going to find his way and coaches are going to like him because of his offensive skills.”

And, it’s the NBA. Almost everybody gets torched on D.

“If the kid is a good person, wants to be a good player, and has the attitude, defense in this league, it’s really hard,” the Southwest executive said. “It’s almost impossible to stop another guy if he’s talented enough. But if the kid has a good attitude and puts the work in, I think he’ll definitely be acceptable, and then they’ll have to give him help, like every team has someone they have to help.”

Ferguson’s overseas stint intrigues NBA types

Eighteen-year-old Terrance Ferguson opted not to participate in the NCAAs, even after a star turn at the 2016 Nike Hoop Summit in Portland. A five-star recruit who played in several prep programs, the last in Dallas, Ferguson decommitted twice -- first from Alabama, then from Arizona -- and decided to play abroad this season, in Australia, for the Adelaide 36ers. It’s the same move that Emmanuel Mudiay made two years ago when he turned down a scholarship at SMU to play for guaranteed money in China. Ferguson won’t go as high as Mudiay, who was taken seventh overall in the 2015 Draft by Denver. But he’s a mid-first round prospect.

Ferguson’s endorsement deal with Under Armour likely helped make his decision to play thousands of miles away from home -- and, his mother came across the Pacific with him for his year abroad. The stats don’t really matter, though. What NBA types like is seeing what a kid does playing against grown men. So far, according to those who’ve made the trip to scout him, Ferguson has held up fine.

Terrance Ferguson made a name for himself at the 2016 Nike Hoop Summit.

“He’s a very mature kid who's an athletic, jump-out-of-the-gym player,” a Southwest Division personnel man said. “He’s a lane-runner who wants to play in transition. Nice release jumper as he's streaky with shot – [he] has learned to play a slower pace with a purpose being in Australia. He learned to bang and get hit with mature pros as league and is solid.”

At 6-foot-7, Ferguson has more than enough size to play the position. And while he’s not the shooter Monk is, he’s very, very good. He’s also impressed scouts who’ve seen him pass better than they expected. Unlike other prospects who play abroad, Adelaide’s coaches have allowed Ferguson to display his abilities in NBA sets and pick and roll opportunities. And unlike, say, Dante Exum, who went fifth in the 2014 Draft to the Utah Jazz after coming out of Australian prep basketball, Ferguson can play without the ball as well.

“He’s thin,” another Southwest executive says. “His body’s going to take some time. He’s never going to be big and bulky; he’s got to be wiry strong. It’s going to take him some time to physically mature. But he’s really athletic. He can play way above the rim. But he can’t put the ball on the floor real well. It’s mostly lobs and things like that where you see the athleticism, not him creating his own shot.

“He’s mostly a spot-up shooter. You can play him off of screens a little bit. And surprisingly, he posted a little bit in Australia, which is surprising for a guy who’s light in the (rear) like that. But he wasn’t bad. He’s a project because he’s young -- not a project like you’d think of a big. It’s just going to take some time.”

Scouts say Ferguson will have to continue to work on consistency in his shot mechanics, even though he has the ability to make shots. Younger players have a tendency to be off balance when they first come into the league because of the subtle nudges and other tricks that veterans have defensively.

And some will have to see more from Ferguson before they’re truly convinced.

“He has great bounce, he’s skinny as hell, but he’s playing in (bleeping) Australia,” a Southeast Division executive said. “I heard Dante Exum was a point guard. No, he’s not. He has no left hand. He’s not a great shooter by any stretch of the imagination, and he’s not a creative player as a point guard. He was a perfect concoction of the trends of the day -- he was young, he was long, he had some athleticism, and he was the mystery man that nobody wanted to miss on. And now, he’s a backup on a team (Utah) that’s good. And they’re good. But they’re not good because of him.”

Clutch shooting a hallmark of Kennard’s game

Duke’s Luke Kennard is much closer geographically, and had a great season to boot for the Blue Devils as a sophomore. He was a unanimous first-team all-ACC selection, who helped lead Duke past injuries, suspensions and a subpar (for them) regular season to the conference tournament.

In the ACC quarterfinals, Kennard posted a double-double (24 points, 10 rebounds) in a win over Louisville. In the semis, he went for 20, including a perfect 10 of 10 from the line, in Duke’s win against rival North Carolina.

“In that ACC tournament, he made every big bucket, it seemed like, to keep them in the game,” an admiring Western Conference executive said.

Time and again this season, Luke Kennard came up with crucial shots for Duke.

Kennard dramatically increased his scoring (19.5 points this season, up from 11.8 as a freshman) and shooting (49 percent versus 42 percent, including almost 44 percent on 3-pointers this season). Per sports-reference.com, Kennard was third in the nation in Offensive Win Shares (5.5) and tied for 15th in the country in Offensive Rating (130.6).

Of all the two guard prospects, Kennard is the most universally liked as a player.

“All year long, he’s been their best player, and it hasn’t been close,” one Eastern Conference executive said. “(Freshman forward Jayson) Tatum took over in the last month, but for the first three months he wasn’t anywhere close to it.”

He has impressed not only with his ability to score, but to do so in multiple ways. He can catch and shoot, he can come off of screens, and he has step-backs and floaters in his arsenal, along with the ability to score off the dribble. Scouts like his footwork, especially in the paint. The result was a player who was comfortable taking, and making, any number of clutch shots.

“He has a handle,” the Eastern Conference exec said. “He’s not a straight line guy. He can go to spots. He’s got size. His feet are pretty good. He’s not a jet, but he’s quick enough to get where he wants to go.”

One college coach whose team played Duke this season was equally effusive in his praise.

“I love Kennard. Love him,” the coach said. “He’s interesting. He’s not really Kyle Korver per se, but he’s very good. He’s very good, tough. He’s like a throwback -- a big, tough, physical, strong guy that can make shots and has some (stuff) to his game. He’s good. He’s a difficult cover. He’s got a lot tricks, can get in the lane, he’s shots in the lane, he’s got threes, he’s long and he’s got size. I don’t think he’s a speed demon, though, and that would be the issue.”

Indeed, Kennard will have to work to stay in front of people at the defensive end.

“He’s got deficiencies obviously at the defensive end,” one Western Conference scout said. “He’s going to really struggle. But he won’t, because he’s going to be a second-line guy. He can’t guard the starters, but he’s not (going to be) a starter.”

Jackson steps up at right time for UNC

North Carolina’s Justin Jackson has probably come as far in the eyes of NBA scouts as anyone in the last year. The 6-foot-8 junior was ACC Player of the Year, setting a school record for 3-pointers in a single season -- 105 entering tonight’s national championship game against Gonzaga, beating the 95 makes by Shammond Williams in 1996-97.

Last year, playing alongside seniors Brice Johnson and Marcus Paige (both of whom were selected in the 2016 Draft), Jackson deferred -- a lot. But this season, he played like a made guy, more than doubling his 3-point attempts and tripling the number of makes, shooting 39 percent behind the arc. He managed to get the shot off most of the time even though he’s light for an NBA two at 210 pounds.

“The knock on him was that he wasn’t aggressive; he was too passive,” a Pacific Division man said. “But right from the get go in November out in Maui, it was clear that either the coaches or whoever was advising him clearly made a priority of basically coming right out and dispelling with that tag on him. I saw the three games out in Maui and I thought, h’ey, where’s this been? Why hasn’t he shown this?’

“But I’m always leery of that, when you’ve looked at a kid for a couple of years and he hasn’t shown something, and then all of a sudden he does it. It’s almost like, can he really do that over and over? But for the most part, he was pretty consistent all season.”

Other scouts share that “show me again” feeling about Jackson.

“He shot it better this year,” another scout said. “I’m not convinced the league believes that’s real, although his mechanics are pretty good. He can really pass. He’s really slight. He looks the same to me that he did three years ago -- scrawny. I don’t think he’ll put on a lot of weight, but if he commits to get in the weight room he can get that kind of Will Barton wiry strength.”

But Jackson’s size and competitiveness this season have him safely in the middle of the first round at worst, with a chance to go higher.

Defense could be Mitchell’s forte in NBA

Louisville sophomore Donovan Mitchell, by contrast, is a little undersized (6-foot-3) for the prototypical NBA two. But he gets after it at the defensive end -- he led the ACC in steals and steals per game, and was on the conference’s all-Defensive team as well as earning first-team all-ACC honors -- and though he led the Cardinals in scoring at 15.6 per game, defense is likely his potential niche in the NBA. Mitchell has declared for the Draft but has not yet hired an agent as he decides whether to stay in or return to Louisville.

Donovan Mitchell has become a solid defender during his stint at Louisville.

“He’s probably a better shooter-scorer than Jackson,” one veteran scout said. “But, again, he’s a guy who’s coming from a pedigreed program. He’s been taught well. He’s been pushed hard. He’s been pushed to play defense. And he’s accepted all of that and he’s thrived in it. And he’s had a really good year this year? Does he become along the lines of -- and I don’t know if he’s there yet, or if he’ll ever be there -- of an Avery Bradley-type shooting guard, who’s more of a defender than he is a shooter? Does Donovan become that? I don’t know.”

A player like Mitchell could be -- could be -- the kind of guy that’s taken late in the first round by a team that doesn’t need him right away, and could send him to the NBA Development League to work on his ballhandling and decision-making skills in games, while getting coaching in practices from the NBA team and staff. That would make him more valuable to the parent team and more marketable personally down the line when free agency comes. Potentially, it’s a win-win, and at his size, it’s also a potential career extender if he develops more point guard skills.

“I’d be interested in knowing exactly how tall he is and if they’re trying to market him as a point guard,” said a college coach whose team played Louisville this season. “Obviously he did not play the point, but he’s more point guard size than two guard size in the league. He’s a world class athlete. Very good shooter. Very good pullup jump shooter, three-point shooter. He’s got some layups, some floaters. He is an NBA athlete. The question would be his size.”

Mitchell averaged 2.7 assists per game for Louisville. In an NBA two-guard front, for example, a lead guard like Mitchell wouldn’t have to break people down off the dribble. He’d just have to make an initial pass to start the offense and move through. But that’s not all a point guard has to do these days, obviously.

“What he really needs to work on is his decision making,” the veteran scout said, “and how he’s going to be able to run a pick-and-roll, screen-and-roll, screen-pop, that sort of thing. Can he make the pocket pass? Can he make the correct pass off the pick and roll to the guy in the far corner, or kicking it back to the guy in the near corner? Can he make that correct read? That’s what he needs to work on.”

Allen’s incidents may overshadow his game

Another Duke two guard, Grayson Allen, has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons during the last year, and it’s left NBA types uncertain whether the junior is worth all the potential trouble.

On three separate occasions since February, 2016 -- against Louisville’s Ray Spalding, Florida State’s Xavier Rathan-Mayes and in December of last year against Elon’s Steven Santa Ana -- Allen kicked or tripped his opponent during play. It’s the kind of thing that, had it happened once, could be dismissed as a bad decision made in the heat of competition. Twice, it’s a bad trend. Three times … what is your (bleeping) problem?

On top of that, after the third incident, involving Santa Ana, Allen flew into a rage on the Duke sideline, taking several minutes before being able to calm himself down.

After that incident, Duke suspended Allen for what it said would be an “indefinite” period, but while it lasted nearly two weeks on the calendar, it only covered one actual game, played over the Christmas holiday period.

The tripping -- hysterically justified by some because Allen was a former soccer player -- was bad enough, but that’s something that players can take care of themselves at the next level. In other words, let him try that mess against, say, Russell Westbrook. The emotional outburst, though, is something that can take a whole team down with the player. And that’s what NBA teams are going to look at seriously before deciding whether to take Allen in the Draft.

“Everyone’s going to have to really get into researching what the whole issue is,” an NBA general manager said. “It’s not going to be easy getting that out of Duke. People are going to have to really research it to see if it’s a major (problem). The kid definitely gets upset, but he’s a hell of a competitor. This kid competes all the time. Can make plays for his teammates. Can shoot the ball. He didn’t have the year everybody expected, but he can be a guy sitting there who can help your team -- but you’re afraid of him because of all the BS.

“He’s going to have to get over that, and the team’s going to have to get over that. I don’t think you can deny his basketball talents … the dirty stuff, you get over. But the other stuff, he can’t relax. That was really telling. I mean, can he not move onto the next play? You know, in this league, there’s going to be guys that torch you at times. You better just turn the page and move on.”

No one question’s Allen’s skills or heart, which he displayed as a freshman at Duke, scoring 16 points in the national championship game victory over Wisconsin in 2015. He is a tough, tough kid, with big hands and strength, with significant verticality. He’s a willing passer, averaging 3.5 assists in each of his last two seasons. He shot it better from deep as a sophomore (41.7 percent) than as a junior (36.5), though.