Accessibility Video & Closed Captioning for IP-delivered Video

FAQs AND CONTACT INFORMATION

How does this website accommodate accessibility guidelines?

We strive to make our content accessible to all consumers. If you are having difficulty viewing this website and/or the format of any material on this website interferes with your ability to access information using assistive technology (such as a Braille or screen reader, or TTY), please contact us at Accessibility@turner.com. To enable us to respond in a manner most helpful to you, please indicate the nature of your accessibility problem, the Web address (URL link) of the material to which you need access, and your full contact information, including email address.

I have questions about closed captions. How do I get help?

For specific inquiries regarding closed captioning on programming delivered via this website, please contact:

Kathleen Rodriguez, Corporate Legal Manager

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.

1050 Techwood Drive, NW

Atlanta, GA 30318-5604

Tel: 404-827- 3111

Fax: 404-878-4640

IPClosedCaptioning@turner.com

For captioning inquiries regarding any programming delivered via television, or inquiries regarding video described programming, please contact your pay television service provider.

How do I enable closed captioning on this site?

To access closed captioning for online video programming available through this site, please mouse over the video while it is playing. If you see a button labeled “CC”, click it. If a pop-up menu appears, select the “English” option. To turn closed captioning off, click the “CC” button. If a pop-up menu appears, select “CC Off.”

Why aren’t there captions in a program I accessed through this site?

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. is actively working to expand closed captioning of its online video programming, including full compliance with all relevant FCC implementation timelines. More information about the FCC’s online closed captioning requirements and timelines can be found here. Please note that certain software and equipment may not support closed captions at this time. Turner continues to work with its technology and distribution partners to enable this support wherever possible.