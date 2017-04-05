Entertainment > Spirit > 2017 Pre-Audition Workshops

Dance with your LA Clippers Spirit
2017 LA Clippers Spirit
Pre-Audition Workshops

Workshop Schedule
Workshop #1:
Saturday, April 29
11:00am-2:00pm
Workshop #2:
Saturday, May 20
11:00am-2:00pm
Workshop #3:
Saturday, June 10
11:00am-2:00pm
Workshop #4:
Saturday, June 24
11:00am-2:00pm

All participants must be 18+. Please wear athletic clothing and non-marking sneakers. Be sure to bring water, a towel and snacks.

Workshop Includes

A warm up

An across-the-floor combination

Original LA Clippers Spirit choreography

Q & A session

Location

LA Clippers Spirit Training Center
1212 S Flower St, Level B
Los Angeles, CA 90015

COST: $40 (credit card only)

Workshop #4

Questions? Contact us at entertainment@clippers.com