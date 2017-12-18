Shorthanded Clippers end road trip with loss to Spurs

As the hits keep coming, the Clippers keep fighting back.

But just how long they’ll have to have their guard up is unknown.

The Clippers (11-18) ended a 4-game road trip on Monday in San Antonio, falling to the Spurs (21-10), 109-91. But the story of the game – and of the season – continues to be the injury bug.

Already without the services of Blake Griffin (knee), Patrick Beverley (knee) and Danilo Gallinari (glute), the Clippers took the floor on Monday without guard Lou Williams, who suffered from a right foot sprain, and forward Wesley Johnson, who is nursing a sore left foot.

Williams is day-to-day and coach Doc Rivers said that Johnson could miss a number of games.

On the bright side of the injury front, guard Austin Rivers returned from a concussion suffered this past Wednesday against Orlando. He scored 12 points in 32 minutes of action.

Despite being shorthanded, the Clippers kept the game competitive throughout most of the first three quarters, trailing 67-66 with 5:33 left in the third frame. But an 18-5 run by the Spurs to end the quarter effectively put the game out of reach, and the Clippers never came within 10 in the final 12 minutes.

However, after the game, Rivers once again reiterated how much he enjoys coaching his current group.

“I hate the losing but I love the way we’re playing,” he said.

Leading the way for LA was center DeAndre Jordan, who recorded his fifth consecutive double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds. Rookie forward Jamil Wilson scored a career-high 13 points, and forward Montrezl Harrell and Willie Reed added 11 and 10, respectively.

Forward LaMarcus Aldridge led the way for the Spurs with 19 and forward Kawhi Leonard, in his first home game this season, scored 7 points in 15 first half minutes. He did not play in the second half.

The Clippers host the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.