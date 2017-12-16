Heat Knock Off Clippers, 90-85

MIAMI— For the second consecutive night, the Clippers almost pulled off the comeback.

The Clippers fell to the Miami Heat on Saturday night, 90-85, in their second game in as many days.

The team trailed by as many as 11 early in the third quarter, but 10 straight points by Milos Teodosic in the fourth quarter helped the Clippers take the lead.

On Friday, LA nearly erased an 18-point deficit to beat Washington on the road, but came up just short, falling 100-91. Still, despite the consecutive defeats, coach Doc Rivers continues to be happy with the team’s play.

“I love our team,” Rivers said after the game. “I hate losing games…but we’re staying in games and scoring 85 points. I love how we’re playing.

“I don’t know if it means we win or not but there were some missed calls down the stretch that hurt us.

The key call that Rivers is referring to is an offensive foul called on Clippers guard Lou Williams with 28 seconds left and the Clippers trailing, 86-85.

Clippers center DeAndre Jordan set a high pick for Williams near the top of the key. Williams appeared to push off and send his defender to the floor, but the replay video showed that the Heat defender stepped on Williams’ foot and fell to the ground. Still, the ball belonged to Miami.

Miami would go on to connect on four free throws and the Clippers failed to score again.

With Saturday’s loss, the Clippers are now 0-10 in the front end and back end of back-to-back games.

Leading the way for the Clippers was Jordan, who logged his 15th double-double of the season with 12 points and 20 rebounds. It’s his fifth 20-rebound game of the season.

Clippers guard Milos Teodosic scored a season-high and career-high 13 points. Williams added 13 and Montrezl Harrell led all Clippers scorers with 15.

Heat guard Josh Richardson connected on six threes and scored 28 points to lead the way for the Heat.

Next up for the Clippers is San Antonio on Monday, the last matchup in a four-game road trip