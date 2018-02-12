Five Takeaways: Clippers use Team Effort to Beat Nets

BROOKLYN — Seven Clippers scored in double-figures, with Lou Williams adding a team-high 20, as LA (29-26) beat the Nets (19-39) in Brooklyn, 114-101.

Here are five quick takeaways from the Clippers win.

1) Big first quarter —

DeAndre Jordan grabbed 6 rebounds in the first quarter. The entire Nets team grabbed only 7, as the Clippers were on fire in the opening frame, shooting 71 percent from the field. Every Clipper scored in the period, excluding those who saw the floor for less than 12 seconds. Tobias Harris led LA with 8 points in the first, Danilo Gallinari shot a perfect 3-of-3, and the Clippers scored 34 points to build a 12-point lead over Brooklyn.

Throughout the game, Jordan was not able to continue his pace of matching the entire Nets roster in rebounding, but he did end the night with 17 rebounds, 16 points and 2 blocks. For Jordan, it was his 29th double-double of the season, good for eighth most in the NBA this season.

2) Harrell essential to Clippers’ success —

The Clippers are seeing a historic season from Lou Williams off the bench, resulting in Montrezl Harrell’s fantastic play being a bit under-recognized. Harrell only plays 15 minutes a game, but during those minutes, Harrell is one of the most productive and efficient players in the league. If his minutes were expanded to 36 per-game, he’d averaged 21 points. He is the most efficient roll man off the pick-and-roll in the league, seventh most efficient offensive player in transition, and the tenth most efficient player overall, according to Synergy Sports. To begin the season, Harrell’s minutes were spontaneous. Now, he’s a fixture in the Clippers’ rotation.

In just seven minutes in the first half, Harrell scored 11 points, second for the Clippers despite playing the seventh most minutes. He ended the game with 15 points on a perfect 6-for-6 from the field. It was his 11th game scoring 15 or more. In the previous two seasons before, Harrell did so only nine times total.

3) Gallinari among league’s best —

In February, only three players are averaging 20 points while shooting at least 50-percent from the field, 40-percent from three, and 90-percent from the free-throw line. The list includes Golden State’s Kevin Durant, Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns and the Clippers’ Danilo Gallinari. Since his return from injury, his multifaceted, efficient scoring talents have been on display.

Against the Nets, Gallinari needed only nine shots to score 16 points.He was also perfect from the free throw line, bringing up his season percentage to 96 percent. Gallinari was 6-for-9 overall from the field, going 2-for-3 from beyond the arc.

4) Team effort —

Seven Clippers scored more than 10 points, their most since a Jan. 13 win against the Kings, when they had season-high eight with 10-plus. Tonight, Lou Williams scored a game-high 20 points, his 23rd time scoring 20-plus in the last 25. He’s at 26 straight games with 15 points or more, the NBA’s second longest active streak behind Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Austin Rivers scored 17 points, Avery Bradley added 11, and Tobias Harris added 10.

D’Angelo Russell and Joe Harris, both off the bench, scored a team-high 16 points for the Nets. Allen Crabbe contributed 13 with four three-pointers.

5) Milos off the bench —

In his first game back from injury, Doc Rivers decided to bring Milos Teodosic off the bench rather than slotting him back in his usual starting position. Teodosic immediately attacked the Nets’ second-unit after checking into the game, creating a DeAndre Jordan dunk his first time touching the ball. On the possession, he made a three-pointer from the corner. Teodosic finished with 7 points and 4 assists.

What’s Next — The Clippers travel north to play the Boston Celtics on Wednesday at 5:00 pm.