Press Release: LAST CHANCE TO BID ON BLAKE GRIFFIN’S SPECIALLY DESIGNED AUTOGRAPHED JORDAN BRAND SUPER.FLY GAME-WORN SHOES

AUCTION CLOSES THURSDAY, APRIL 13 -- ALL PROCEEDS DONATED TO CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL LOS ANGELES TO SUPPORT ‘MAKE MARCH MATTER’ CAMPAIGN

Time is running out for fans to bid on Blake Griffin’s specially designed, game-worn autographed Jordan Brand Super.Fly 5 shoes called the “Just 5”.

The auction closes Thursday, April 13 at 11:30 PM ET. To bid on Griffin’s one-of-a-kind shoes designed in collaboration with 11-year old Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles (CHLA) patient Justice Griffith, click here.

All proceeds from the auction of the five-time NBA All-Star's shoes will go directly to CHLA to help support Make March Matter™, the hospital's annual fundraising program.

Griffin wore the specialty shoes during the Clippers 133-124 victory over the Washington Wizards on March 29th at STAPLES Center, recording 26 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists in 40 minutes. He signed the pair of shoes after the game.

To see a full image gallery of the custom Jordan Brand Super.Fly 5 shoes, click here.

Through the Make March Matter campaign, Clippers forward Blake Griffin and 11-year old CHLA patient Justice Griffith collaborated to design a custom pair of Jordan Brand Super.Fly 5 shoes called the “Just 5”. Griffith was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia at age 10. A sports fan who plays football and basketball, Justice was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) at the age of 10. While a patient at CHLA, he has received chemotherapy, radiation therapy and a bone marrow transplant.

MAKE MARCH MATTER

Make March Matter is an annual fundraising campaign that builds awareness and support for children’s health in Los Angeles. The campaign supports Children’s Hospital Los Angeles—a nonprofit pediatric academic medical center dedicated to offering more than 350 specialty programs and services to help the health of children. The goal of the campaign is to raise money in support of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles to ensure that all of its pediatric patients receive the critical lifesaving care they need.

ABOUT CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL LOS ANGELES

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is dedicated to creating hope and building healthier futures for children. Founded in 1901, CHLA is one of the nation’s leading pediatric academic medical centers and is acknowledged worldwide for its leadership in pediatric and adolescent health. The hospital relies on the generosity of the community to support its groundbreaking pediatric research and the complex care it provides for critically ill and injured children. For more information, visit CHLA.org. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn, or visit our blog at CHLA.org/Blog.