Press Release: L.A. Clippers Acquire Rights To Sindarius Thornwell

The L.A. Clippers have acquired the draft rights to University of South Carolina guard Sindarius Thornwell, the 48th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, from the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for cash considerations.

In his senior season at South Carolina, Thornwell, 22, was named SEC Player of the Year and All-SEC First Team. He averaged career-highs in points (21.4 ppg), rebounds (7.1 rpg), steals (2.1 spg), field goal percentage (44.4), three-point field goal percentage (39.2) and free throw percentage (83.0).

Thornwell, 6’5”, 212 pounds, finished his career at South Carolina as a two-time SEC All-Defensive First Team honoree and ranked third in school history in scoring (1,941 points), first in games started (132), tied for fourth in games played (132), third in free throws made (570), and fourth in steals (199).



A native of Lancaster, S.C., Thornwell attended Lancaster High School before transferring to Oak Hill Academy (VA) for his senior year where he averaged 26.8 points per game and averaged 8.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists.