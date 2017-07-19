Press Release: L.A. CLIPPERS RE-SIGN FIVE-TIME ALL-STAR BLAKE GRIFFIN

The L.A. Clippers announced today that they have re-signed free agent forward Blake Griffin.“I just want to say how excited I am to be back. Obviously, this has been my home since I have been drafted.” Griffin said. “In the end, I realized this was a no-brainer for me. This was the best place for me, and this is the place where I want to start and finish my career.”Griffin, 28, averaged 21.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 61 games (all starts) last season for L.A. The five-time All-Star has played his entire career with the Clippers since being drafted first overall in the 2010 NBA Draft out of Oklahoma. In 471 career games (all starts), he holds averages of 21.5 points, 9.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists.On April 1, 2017, Griffin reached 10,000 career points, becoming the first player in team history to tally 10,000+ points exclusively in a Clippers uniform.Griffin was the 2010-11 NBA Rookie of the Year and has been an All-NBA performer four times throughout his career.