Press Release: L.A. Clippers Unveil DeAndre Jordan Bobblehead Featuring Iconic All-Star Game Dunk Over DJ Khaled

The L.A. Clippers have officially unveiled images of the limited edition DeAndre Jordan and DJ Khaled Slam Dunk Contest Bobblehead, presented by State Farm, that fans will receive on Monday, January 8 as the Clippers take on the Atlanta Hawks at Staples Center. It will commemorate the moment that the Clippers center dunked over the celebrity deejay at the 2016 NBA All-Star Game while Khaled broadcast the moment live on Snapchat, a moment that quickly went viral. The Clippers’ video unveiling the bobblehead, which features the animated bobblehead figures discussing the dunk as it happened, is available on www.Clippers.com.

Fans who receive the bobbleheads on January 6 may find special prizes in their bobblehead boxes, including vouchers for signed Jordan memorabilia and other items. A few random fans will receive bobbleheads autographed by Jordan.

Jordan is currently leading the NBA in rebounds per game (15.3) and second in field goal percentage (64.9%). In addition, he is aiming to lead the league in field goal percentage for the sixth consecutive season – a feat that has never been accomplished – and win the NBA rebounding title for the third time in the past five seasons. NBA All-Star voting tipped off on Dec. 21 on NBA.com and the NBA app and via all other channels on Dec. 25. Fans can vote for Jordan and his Clippers teammates at www.Clippers.com/AllStar.