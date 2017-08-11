Press Release: L.A. Clippers Unveil 2017-18 Nike Uniforms

The L.A. Clippers today unveiled two of the team’s four new Nike uniforms for the 2017-18 season. Honoring the heritage and nautical origin of the Clippers’ identity, the two core jerseys named the Association edition (white) and Icon edition (blue), are uniquely designed to represent the progressive and innovative attitude of Los Angeles while paying tribute to the maritime spirit of the Clippers brand.

Fans will have the opportunity to join a priority reserve list today, Aug. 11 to purchase the new jersey by visiting https://www.nba.com/clippers/jersey.

The new on-court look combines the cutting-edge expression of Nike basketball innovation, balanced with modern visual design elements that evoke flight and speed, the defining features of a Clipper ship. Each jersey features the team’s traditional colors – white, blue and red, built upon the franchise’s nautical origin.

Placed above the Nike jock tag are a series of international maritime signal flags converted into Clippers colors that spell out ‘Clipper Nation’, a nod to the team’s dedicated fan base.

The sides of the uniform feature horizontal lines, emblematic of the ocean horizon and a ship’s bow cutting through the water. The shorts feature a unique asymmetrical color design, inspired by maritime navigational lights which are used for guidance and positioning, with red on the left (port) side and blue on the right (starboard) side.

“Nike and the Clippers have captured the essence of the team and city with our new uniform design,” Clippers forward Blake Griffin said. “I'm really looking forward to stepping on the court in October in this new look.”

Click HERE for additional photos of each jersey. The team’s two remaining uniforms will be revealed at a later date.

“Through our partnership with Nike, we were able to design a uniform that connects to our traditional roots and emphasizes who we are as an organization.” Clippers Vice President of Marketing Matt Paye said. “The modern look and feel make this the best possible jersey for our players and fans, and we hope that the maritime theme touches home with Clipper Nation.”

The new uniforms feature Nike’s signature high performance technology with notable enhancements including changes to the weight, fit and construction with special attention to enabling agility. The uniform is comprised of a combination of Alpha Yarns and recycled polyester (each athlete uniform represents approximately 20 recycled PET bottles). The yarn blend absorbs sweat 30% faster than current NBA uniforms, resulting in 15% quicker drying time.

Fans can purchase the Clippers new 2017-18 season jerseys on Sept. 29 at ClippersStore.com and the Team L.A. Store at L.A. Live.