Press Release: L.A. CLIPPERS ANNOUNCE TRAINING CAMP ROSTER

Posted: Sep 27, 2017

The L.A. Clippers today announced their 2017-18 training camp roster. The team signed free agents LaDontae Henton, Marshall Plumlee, Tyrone Wallace and C.J. Williams to bring the roster 19 players.

Henton, 25, spent the 2016-17 season with the Golden State Warriors’ G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors. In 37 games for Santa Cruz, he averaged 13.6 points and 5.2 rebounds in 28.9 minutes. Undrafted out of Providence in 2015, Henton, 6’6”, 215 pounds, played internationally with CB Sevilla of the Spanish ACB League and the Alaska Aces of the Philippine Basketball Association prior to his stint in Santa Cruz.

Plumlee, 25, spent the 2016-17 season with the New York Knicks organization. Undrafted out of Duke in 2016, he appeared in 21 games for New York in his rookie year, and averaged 1.9 points and 2.4 rebounds in 8.1 minutes. Plumlee, 7’0, 250 pounds, also appeared in 15 games for the Knicks’ G League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks, and averaged 12.3 points and 9.1 rebounds in 30.7 minutes. Plumlee is a former McDonald’s All-American.

Wallace, 23, spent the 2016-17 season with the Utah Jazz’s G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars. Selected 60th overall by the Jazz out of the University of California, Berkeley in 2016, Wallace, 6’5”, 198 pounds appeared in 38 games for Salt Lake City, and averaged 14.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.3 steals in 27.0 minutes.

Williams, 27, spent the 2016-17 season with the Dallas Mavericks’ G League affiliate, the Texas Legends. In 50 games for Texas, he averaged 12.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 29.3 minutes. Undrafted out of North Carolina State in 2012, Williams, 6’5”, 230 pounds, has played internationally with ETHA Engomis of the Cypriot League, A.S. Pistoia Basket of Italy’s Serie A League, and JDA Dijon Basket of France’s Pro A League, in addition to the Los Angeles Lakers’ G League Affiliate, the Los Angeles D Fenders.

21Patrick BeverleyG6'1"185 lbs7/12/1988Arkansas / USA5 Years in the NBA
7Sam DekkerF6'9"230 lbs5/6/1994Wisconsin / USA2 Years in the NBA
1Jawun EvansG6'0"190 lbs7/26/1996Oklahoma State / USARookie
8Danilo GallinariF6'10"225 lbs8/8/1988Olimpia Milano / Italy8 Years in the NBA
32Blake GriffinF6'10"251 lbs3/16/1989Oklahoma / USA7 Years in the NBA
5Montrezl HarrellF/C6'8"240 lbs1/26/1994Louisville / USA2 Years in the NBA
19LaDontae HentonF6'6"215 lbs1/6/1992Providence / USARookie
11Brice JohnsonF6'10"230 lbs6/27/1994North Carolina / USA1 Years in the NBA
33Wesley JohnsonF6'7"215 lbs7/11/1987Syracuse / USA7 Years in the NBA
6DeAndre JordanC6'11"265 lbs7/21/1988Texas A&M / USA9 Years in the NBA
40Marshall PlumleeC7'0"250 lbs7/14/1992Duke / USA1 Years in the NBA
35Willie ReedC6'11"245 lbs5/16/1990Saint Louis / USA2 Years in the NBA
25Austin RiversG6'4"200 lbs8/1/1992Duke / USA5 Years in the NBA
4Milos TeodosicG6'5"196 lbs3/19/1987CSKA Moscow / SerbiaRookie
0Sindarius ThornwellG6'5"215 lbs11/24/1994South Carolina / USARookie
12Tyrone WallaceG6'5"198 lbs6/10/1994California / USARookie
9C.J. WilliamsG6'5"230 lbs2/6/1990North Carolina State / USARookie
23Lou WilliamsG6'1"175 lbs10/27/1986South Gwinnett HS (GA) / USA12 Years in the NBA
13Jamil WilsonF6'7"229 lbs11/21/1990Marquette / USARookie



Head CoachDoc RiversMarquette
Assistant CoachesMike WoodsonIndiana University
 Sam CassellFlorida State
 Brendan O'ConnorSaint Anselm
 Armond HillPrinceton
 Patrick SullivanNorth Carolina
 John WelchUNLV
Player DevelopmentJ.P. ClarkFlagler
Director of Player ProgramsDee BrownJacksonville University
Director of PerformanceMark SimpsonLoughborough University
Director of Medical Services/Head Athletic TrainerJasen PowellCal Poly Pomona
Assistant Athletic Trainer/Travel ManagerJoe ResendezLouisiana Tech
Assistant Athletic TrainerTommy MurdockChapman University
Head Strength & Conditioning CoachDaniel ShapiroSeattle Pacific University
Strength & Conditioning CoachBrent TanakaUCLA
Performance TherapistDr. Aman AbyePennsylvania
