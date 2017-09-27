Press Release: L.A. CLIPPERS ANNOUNCE TRAINING CAMP ROSTER

The L.A. Clippers today announced their 2017-18 training camp roster. The team signed free agents LaDontae Henton, Marshall Plumlee, Tyrone Wallace and C.J. Williams to bring the roster 19 players.

Henton, 25, spent the 2016-17 season with the Golden State Warriors’ G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors. In 37 games for Santa Cruz, he averaged 13.6 points and 5.2 rebounds in 28.9 minutes. Undrafted out of Providence in 2015, Henton, 6’6”, 215 pounds, played internationally with CB Sevilla of the Spanish ACB League and the Alaska Aces of the Philippine Basketball Association prior to his stint in Santa Cruz.

Plumlee, 25, spent the 2016-17 season with the New York Knicks organization. Undrafted out of Duke in 2016, he appeared in 21 games for New York in his rookie year, and averaged 1.9 points and 2.4 rebounds in 8.1 minutes. Plumlee, 7’0, 250 pounds, also appeared in 15 games for the Knicks’ G League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks, and averaged 12.3 points and 9.1 rebounds in 30.7 minutes. Plumlee is a former McDonald’s All-American.

Wallace, 23, spent the 2016-17 season with the Utah Jazz’s G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars. Selected 60th overall by the Jazz out of the University of California, Berkeley in 2016, Wallace, 6’5”, 198 pounds appeared in 38 games for Salt Lake City, and averaged 14.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.3 steals in 27.0 minutes.

Williams, 27, spent the 2016-17 season with the Dallas Mavericks’ G League affiliate, the Texas Legends. In 50 games for Texas, he averaged 12.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 29.3 minutes. Undrafted out of North Carolina State in 2012, Williams, 6’5”, 230 pounds, has played internationally with ETHA Engomis of the Cypriot League, A.S. Pistoia Basket of Italy’s Serie A League, and JDA Dijon Basket of France’s Pro A League, in addition to the Los Angeles Lakers’ G League Affiliate, the Los Angeles D Fenders.