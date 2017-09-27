Press Release: L.A. CLIPPERS ANNOUNCE TRAINING CAMP ROSTER
The L.A. Clippers today announced their 2017-18 training camp roster. The team signed free agents LaDontae Henton, Marshall Plumlee, Tyrone Wallace and C.J. Williams to bring the roster 19 players.
Henton, 25, spent the 2016-17 season with the Golden State Warriors’ G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors. In 37 games for Santa Cruz, he averaged 13.6 points and 5.2 rebounds in 28.9 minutes. Undrafted out of Providence in 2015, Henton, 6’6”, 215 pounds, played internationally with CB Sevilla of the Spanish ACB League and the Alaska Aces of the Philippine Basketball Association prior to his stint in Santa Cruz.
Plumlee, 25, spent the 2016-17 season with the New York Knicks organization. Undrafted out of Duke in 2016, he appeared in 21 games for New York in his rookie year, and averaged 1.9 points and 2.4 rebounds in 8.1 minutes. Plumlee, 7’0, 250 pounds, also appeared in 15 games for the Knicks’ G League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks, and averaged 12.3 points and 9.1 rebounds in 30.7 minutes. Plumlee is a former McDonald’s All-American.
Wallace, 23, spent the 2016-17 season with the Utah Jazz’s G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars. Selected 60th overall by the Jazz out of the University of California, Berkeley in 2016, Wallace, 6’5”, 198 pounds appeared in 38 games for Salt Lake City, and averaged 14.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.3 steals in 27.0 minutes.
Williams, 27, spent the 2016-17 season with the Dallas Mavericks’ G League affiliate, the Texas Legends. In 50 games for Texas, he averaged 12.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 29.3 minutes. Undrafted out of North Carolina State in 2012, Williams, 6’5”, 230 pounds, has played internationally with ETHA Engomis of the Cypriot League, A.S. Pistoia Basket of Italy’s Serie A League, and JDA Dijon Basket of France’s Pro A League, in addition to the Los Angeles Lakers’ G League Affiliate, the Los Angeles D Fenders.
|NO.
|PLAYER
|POS
|HT
|WT
|DOB
|COLLEGE/COUNTRY
|YRS
|21
|Patrick Beverley
|G
|6'1"
|185 lbs
|7/12/1988
|Arkansas / USA
|5 Years in the NBA
|7
|Sam Dekker
|F
|6'9"
|230 lbs
|5/6/1994
|Wisconsin / USA
|2 Years in the NBA
|1
|Jawun Evans
|G
|6'0"
|190 lbs
|7/26/1996
|Oklahoma State / USA
|Rookie
|8
|Danilo Gallinari
|F
|6'10"
|225 lbs
|8/8/1988
|Olimpia Milano / Italy
|8 Years in the NBA
|32
|Blake Griffin
|F
|6'10"
|251 lbs
|3/16/1989
|Oklahoma / USA
|7 Years in the NBA
|5
|Montrezl Harrell
|F/C
|6'8"
|240 lbs
|1/26/1994
|Louisville / USA
|2 Years in the NBA
|19
|LaDontae Henton
|F
|6'6"
|215 lbs
|1/6/1992
|Providence / USA
|Rookie
|11
|Brice Johnson
|F
|6'10"
|230 lbs
|6/27/1994
|North Carolina / USA
|1 Years in the NBA
|33
|Wesley Johnson
|F
|6'7"
|215 lbs
|7/11/1987
|Syracuse / USA
|7 Years in the NBA
|6
|DeAndre Jordan
|C
|6'11"
|265 lbs
|7/21/1988
|Texas A&M / USA
|9 Years in the NBA
|40
|Marshall Plumlee
|C
|7'0"
|250 lbs
|7/14/1992
|Duke / USA
|1 Years in the NBA
|35
|Willie Reed
|C
|6'11"
|245 lbs
|5/16/1990
|Saint Louis / USA
|2 Years in the NBA
|25
|Austin Rivers
|G
|6'4"
|200 lbs
|8/1/1992
|Duke / USA
|5 Years in the NBA
|4
|Milos Teodosic
|G
|6'5"
|196 lbs
|3/19/1987
|CSKA Moscow / Serbia
|Rookie
|0
|Sindarius Thornwell
|G
|6'5"
|215 lbs
|11/24/1994
|South Carolina / USA
|Rookie
|12
|Tyrone Wallace
|G
|6'5"
|198 lbs
|6/10/1994
|California / USA
|Rookie
|9
|C.J. Williams
|G
|6'5"
|230 lbs
|2/6/1990
|North Carolina State / USA
|Rookie
|23
|Lou Williams
|G
|6'1"
|175 lbs
|10/27/1986
|South Gwinnett HS (GA) / USA
|12 Years in the NBA
|13
|Jamil Wilson
|F
|6'7"
|229 lbs
|11/21/1990
|Marquette / USA
|Rookie
|Head Coach
|Doc Rivers
|Marquette
|Assistant Coaches
|Mike Woodson
|Indiana University
|Sam Cassell
|Florida State
|Brendan O'Connor
|Saint Anselm
|Armond Hill
|Princeton
|Patrick Sullivan
|North Carolina
|John Welch
|UNLV
|Player Development
|J.P. Clark
|Flagler
|Director of Player Programs
|Dee Brown
|Jacksonville University
|Director of Performance
|Mark Simpson
|Loughborough University
|Director of Medical Services/Head Athletic Trainer
|Jasen Powell
|Cal Poly Pomona
|Assistant Athletic Trainer/Travel Manager
|Joe Resendez
|Louisiana Tech
|Assistant Athletic Trainer
|Tommy Murdock
|Chapman University
|Head Strength & Conditioning Coach
|Daniel Shapiro
|Seattle Pacific University
|Strength & Conditioning Coach
|Brent Tanaka
|UCLA
|Performance Therapist
|Dr. Aman Abye
|Pennsylvania