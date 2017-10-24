Press Release: L.A. Clippers to Host WWE Night on Saturday, October 28th
The L.A. Clippers today announced that the team will host WWE Night at STAPLES Center on Saturday, October 28 against the Detroit Pistons at 7:30 p.m. WWE Superstars The Miz®, Becky Lynch™, Enzo Amore™ and Darren Young® will be in attendance to participate in WWE-themed elements throughout the run of show.
All fans that purchase tickets with the promo code ‘WWE’ will receive a throwback WWE-style Clippers T-Shirt, and 10 lucky fans who purchase the WWE package will win a pre-game meet & greet opportunity with one or more of the WWE superstars. In addition, there will be WWE prize giveaways throughout the night, including tickets to Monday Night RAW® on December 4 at STAPLES Center and Pay-Per-View chairs from past events.
Fans are encouraged to visit nba.com/clippers/promotions/wwe to purchase tickets, and to enter to win one of many prize packages. Tickets start at $23.