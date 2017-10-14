Press Release: L.A. CLIPPERS CONVERT C.J. WILLIAMS TO TWO-WAY CONTRACT, WAIVE IROEGBU, PLUMLEE & WALLACE

The L.A. Clippers today announced that the team has converted the contract of forward C.J. Williams to a two-way contract and waived guard Ike Iroegbu, center Marshall Plumlee and guard Tyrone Wallace.

Williams, 27, appeared in four games (one start) for the Clippers this preseason, and averaged 5.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 18.9 minutes. Undrafted out of North Carolina State in 2012, Williams appeared in 50 games (39 starts) for the G League’s Texas Legends, and averaged 12.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 29.3 minutes.

Iroegbu, 22, appeared in one game for the Clippers this preseason, tallying seven points (3-9 FG, 0-3 3PT, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 17 minutes off the bench against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 13. A graduate of Washington State University, Iroegbu went undrafted in 2017.

Plumlee, 25, appeared in four games (zero starts) for the Clippers this preseason, and averaged 1.0 point and 1.0 rebound in 5.5 minutes. Undrafted out of Duke in 2016, Plumlee appeared in 21 games (one start) for the New York Knicks in his rookie year, and averaged 1.9 points and 2.4 rebounds in 8.1 minutes.

Wallace, 23, appeared in four games (one start) for the Clippers this preseason, and averaged 10.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.00 steals in 20.9 minutes. A graduate of the University of California, Berkeley, Wallace appeared in 38 games (15 starts) for the G League’s Salt Lake City Stars last season, and averaged 14.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 27.0 minutes.