Press Release: L.A. Clippers Announce MGM Resorts NBA Summer League Roster, Schedule
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
The L.A. Clippers announced today their roster for the 2017 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League in Las Vegas from July 7-17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada Las Vegas. The team is highlighted by current Clippers Brice Johnson and Kyle Wiltjer, along with 2017 NBA Draft Night acquisitions Jawun Evans and Sindarius Thornwell. The Clippers’ entry marks their return to the Las Vegas Summer League, after participating in the Orlando Pro Summer League each of the past two years.
L.A. is scheduled to open its Summer League slate on Friday, July 7, at 5:30 p.m. PDT against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Clippers will complete their opening round play with contests against the Utah Jazz (Sunday, July 9, at 5:00 p.m. PDT) and the Milwaukee Bucks (Monday, July 10, at 7:00 p.m. PDT). Following the opening three games, the participating teams will be seeded in a single-elimination tournament that will culminate with the crowning of the NBA Summer League Champion on Monday, July 17. A consolation round will be held for teams failing to advance, ensuring that each team at NBA Summer League is guaranteed to play no fewer than five games.
Clippers.com will have correspondents in Las Vegas covering the Clippers and Summer League, and Clipper fans will be able to access box scores, game recaps, cumulative statistics and behind-the-scenes coverage and more by visiting www.clippers.com and following the official Clippers social channels.
ESPN will present all 67 games from Las Vegas across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and the ESPN App, including 35 games on its linear television channels. NBA TV will air 28 contests, commencing with the league’s opener on July 7. In total, 63 games from Las Vegas will air on ESPN and NBA TV’s channels - a Summer League record.
Tickets for the 2017 NBA Summer League are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting NBATickets.com.
The L.A. Clippers 2017 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League Media Guide can be found here and on the Clippers Media Website (media.clippers.com – password: pressclips).
L.A. CLIPPERS 2017 NBA LAS VEGAS SUMMER LEAGUE ROSTER
|
NO
|
PLAYER
|
POS
|
HT
|
WT
|
DATE OF BIRTH
|
PRIOR TO NBA / HOME COUNTRY
|
YRS
|
18
|
James Bell
|
G
|
6’6”
|
220
|
1/7/1992
|
Villanova / USA
|
R
|
26
|
Anthony Brown
|
F
|
6’7”
|
211
|
10/10/1992
|
Stanford / USA
|
2
|
15
|
Jawun Evans
|
G
|
6’0”
|
190
|
7/26/1996
|
Oklahoma St. / USA
|
R
|
37
|
Isaiah Hicks
|
F
|
6’9”
|
220
|
7/27/1994
|
North Carolina / USA
|
R
|
10
|
Brice Johnson
|
F
|
6’10”
|
230
|
6/27/1994
|
North Carolina / USA
|
1
|
28
|
Jaron Johnson
|
G
|
6’6”
|
205
|
5/5/1992
|
Louisiana Tech / USA
|
R
|
17
|
Kendall Marshall
|
G
|
6’4”
|
200
|
8/19/1991
|
North Carolina / USA
|
4
|
7
|
David Michineau
|
G
|
6’3”
|
180
|
6/6/1994
|
France
|
R
|
19
|
Luke Nelson
|
G
|
6’3”
|
190
|
6/29/1995
|
Cal-Irvine / England
|
R
|
31
|
Hollis Thompson
|
F
|
6’8”
|
206
|
4/3/1991
|
Georgetown / USA
|
4
|
29
|
Shevon Thompson
|
C
|
7’0”
|
225
|
6/10/1993
|
George Mason / Jamaica
|
R
|
1
|
Sindarius Thornwell
|
G
|
6’5”
|
215
|
11/24/1994
|
South Carolina / USA
|
R
|
39
|
Jameel Warney
|
F
|
6’7”
|
259
|
1/31/1994
|
Stony Brook / USA
|
R
|
27
|
Jamil Wilson
|
F
|
6’7”
|
229
|
11/21/1990
|
Marquette / USA
|
R
|
38
|
Kyle Wiltjer
|
F
|
6’10”
|
240
|
10/20/1992
|
Gonzaga / USA
|
1
* Roster Subject to change
L.A. CLIPPERS 2017 NBA LAS VEGAS SUMMER LEAGUE SCHEDULE (all times PDT)
|
Game
|
Day
|
Date
|
Opponent
|
Time
|
Arena
|
1
|
Friday
|
July 7
|
vs. L.A. Lakers
|
5:30 PM
|
Thomas & Mack Center
|
2
|
Sunday
|
July 9
|
vs. Utah
|
5:00 PM
|
Cox Pavilion
|
3
|
Monday
|
July 10
|
vs. Milwaukee
|
7:00 PM
|
Cox Pavilion