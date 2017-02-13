Press Release: Griffin Named Western Conference Player of the Week

The National Basketball Association today announced that L.A. Clippers forward Blake Griffin has been named Western Conference Player of the Week for games played Monday, Feb. 6, through Sunday, Feb. 12. LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers was the Eastern Conference winner.

Griffin won his sixth career Player of the Week award by helping the Clippers to a 2-1 week behind averages of 26.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 9.3 assists in 35.7 minutes. He posted his fifth career triple-double on Feb. 6 at Toronto and scored a team season-high 32 points in New York on Feb. 8. Griffin shot 49.2 percent from the field for the week, including 4-of-8 from three-point range, and totaled 24 assists and only three turnovers.

To open the week, Griffin collected 26 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in a 118-109 loss in Toronto on Feb. 6, posting his first triple-double of the season. In the Clippers 119-115 win over the Knicks on Feb. 8, Griffin scored 32 points and tallied eight rebounds and five assists. Capping off the week in Charlotte, the All-Star forward fell two assists shy of a second triple-double, finishing with 20 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists in a 107-102 win over the Hornets.

Griffin is one of two players averaging 25+ points, 9+ rebounds and 5+ assists in February.