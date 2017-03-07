Press Release: L.A. CLIPPERS ASSIGN BRICE JOHNSON TO SALT LAKE CITY STARS

The L.A. Clippers announced today they have assigned rookie forward Brice Johnson to the Salt Lake City Stars of the NBA Development League. This is Johnson’s first NBA Development League assignment.

The 6-10 University of North Carolina product has seen action in one game for the Clippers this season, recording two rebounds in 2.9 minutes. Johnson missed the Clippers’ first 56 games due to an acute herniated disk in his lower back.

The 25th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, Johnson was a consensus First Team All-American at UNC his senior season with averages of 17.0 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks.

