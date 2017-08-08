Press Release: L.A. CLIPPERS ANNOUNCE 2017 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

The L.A. Clippers announced today their 2017 preseason schedule. The five-game slate is highlighted by the Clippers Hawai’i Classic, which will feature two matchups between the Clippers and the Toronto Raptors at the Stan Sheriff Center on the campus of the University of Hawai’i on Oct. 1 and Oct. 3.


Following the Clippers Hawai’i Classic, the team will return to L.A. for three games at STAPLES Center. The Clippers will face the Portland Trail Blazers on Oct. 8 before closing out their preseason campaign with back-to-back games against the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 12 and the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 13.


Preseason Schedule

