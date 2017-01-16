Power Rankings Roundup: Week 13

LOS ANGELES – Two games last week, two more wins, as the Clippers remain undefeated to start 2017.

Here are the resulting power rankings from NBA.com, ESPN.com, SI.com and CBSSports.com, along with a brief explanation for the choices. Click on the ranking under each publication’s name to see the full explanations for each team.

NBA.com

Clippers No. 7 (Last week: No. 7) – “The Clippers are the only unbeaten team and have the league's best defense in 2017. In his four games back from his hamstring injury, Chris Paul has averaged 17.8 points and 12.3 assists and the Clippers have outscored their opponents by 25.5 points per 100 possessions with him on the floor. The schedule is about to get tougher; The Thunder are in town on Monday and Saturday's game in Denver begins a stretch where they play 10 of 11 games on the road. But Tuesday marks the four-week point since Blake Griffin was ruled out for 4-6 weeks after knee surgery.” – John Schuhmann

ESPN.com

Clippers No. 7 (Last week: No. 9) – “The same team that lost its final six games of 2016 has launched its 2017 by winning six in a row, good for the league's longest active winning streak; when comparing the two stretches, the Clippers have been fueled by a dramatic improvement defensively. Tuesday, meanwhile, marks a full four weeks since Blake Griffin was shelved to undergo arthroscopic surgery on his right knee. Doc Rivers said Griffin is progressing "great," which means a return by month's end is in play...” – Marc Stein

SI.com

Clippers No. 9 (Last week: No. 11) – “Don’t look now, but the Clippers are a perfect 6–0 in a home-heavy January. Blake Griffin could be back soon. But before you start to think about it, no, they aren’t a better team without him.” – Jeremy Woo

CBSSports.com

Clippers No. 7 (Last week: No. 11) – “So much for that struggle without Blake Griffin. He's back practicing without a brace and the Clippers have rattled off six in a row in the meantime to recapture the 4th spot. Their February schedule is hellish, though. Is it too early to say they're already out of it for a top-two seed?” – Matt Moore